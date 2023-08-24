Scooter Braun and ex-wife Yael Cohen made their Hollywood dreams come true before calling it quits in July 2021.

Braun and Cohen got married in July 2014 just six months after Us Weekly confirmed they were engaged. The following year, the pair grew their family with the arrival of son Jagger. The former spouses later welcomed son Levi and daughter Hart.

In March 2020, Cohen gave Us exclusive insight into how she and Braun balanced their marriage and parenting responsibilities, explaining the pair support each other in “whatever way we need it.”

Cohen continued: “Whether that is time together to figure it out or it’s giving each other space to know the processing, giving each other grace when life is low. Sometimes things are going to have more attention and sometimes things are going to have less attention but knowing that we signed up for better or for worse and giving each other what we need in that moment.”

Despite saying she wanted to be able to “look back and be proud of how [the pair] responded to something” 20 years down the road, Cohen and Braun’s union ended in July 2021. At the time, a source exclusively told Us that Braun and Cohen were “remaining amicable for the sake of the kids.”

January 2014

Us broke the news that Braun proposed to Cohen at his home in Los Angeles. “He is really happy” a source exclusively told Us after the engagement, while a second insider said, “They are head over heels and are so great together.”

July 2014

The pair tied the knot in Canada surrounded by family and friends, including Braun’s longtime client Justin Bieber and Cohen’s pal Sophia Bush. “Congrats Yael 😉 u looked like a princess last night,” Bieber wrote via social media at the time. “And damn I can’t believe Scooter found someone that puts up with his bs 😉 love you guys.”

February 2015

Us confirmed that Braun and Cohen welcomed their first baby, son Jagger.

November 2016

The twosome expanded their family with the arrival of their second son, Levi.

December 2018

Braun and Cohen’s third child, daughter Hart, was born.

June 2019

Cohen came to Braun’s defense after Taylor Swift slammed the manager for acquiring the rights to her masters from her former label, Big Machine Records. Swift claimed that Braun didn’t give her a chance to buy her masters from the label and accused him and some of his clients of “bullying” her in the past.

“Let’s start with @taylorswift, whoa. Then let’s get the facts straight. You were given the opportunity to own your masters, you passed. Interesting that the man you’re so ‘grossed out’ by believed in you more than you believe in yourself,” Cohen wrote via Instagram at the time.

Cohen then argued that the rumors about Braun bullying Swift weren’t true. “And girl, who are you to talk about bullying? The world has watched you collect and drop friends like wilted flowers. My husband is anything but a bully, he’s spent his life standing up for people and causes he believes in. Beyond that, it’s easy to see that the point of putting this out was to get people to bully him. You are supposed to be a role model, but continue to model bullying,” she added.

Cohen claimed that Braun was “so excited to work and build [with]” Swift, calling the singer’s reaction to losing her masters a “temper tantrum.” She concluded: “I hope you have the dignity, class and kindness to leave your fans out of this and have an open discussion. Tumblr can’t fix this, a phone call can.” (Braun sold her masters to Shamrock Holdings in 2020, while Swift decided to rerecord her first six records in response)

March 2020

Cohen exclusively told Us that she and Braun carve out time for one another — and date nights — while juggling their careers and kids. “Sometimes they’re really exciting and we go and do something fun where we go and take a night with friends and do something that we love,” she said of the romantic outings. “And sometimes it’s literally just making dinner and watching Love Is Blind on the couch, which is equally as exciting, not gonna lie.”

Cohen added: “I think it’s just turning off the phone and being with each other, wherever that is. Sometimes that’s at home and sometimes that’s out, but being intentional and purposeful because that’s our time.”

July 2021

Braun gushed about Cohen via Instagram on their anniversary, writing, “If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came into my life. 7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you.”

One week later, Us exclusively confirmed that Braun and Cohen parted ways after seven years of marriage. That same month, Braun filed for divorce.

September 2022

The duo finalized their divorce more than one year after calling it quits. Braun and Cohen signed a prenup before getting married. According to court documents obtained by Us, Braun received several of the former couple’s properties, more than 100 pieces of artwork, several cars, four golf carts and one electric scooter.

The exes agreed to joint legal custody of their kids and Braun was ordered to pay Cohen $60,000 in child support per month: $12,000 for son Jagger, $18,000 for son Levi and $30,000 for daughter Hart. Braun is also responsible for the children’s medical and dental insurance.