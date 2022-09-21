Scooter Braun and Yael Cohen are officially divorced less than one year after their split, Us Weekly confirms.

Braun, 40, and Cohen, 35, ​finalized their divorce on Tuesday, September 20, per documents obtained by Us Weekly. The former couple, who signed a prenup prior to tying the knot in 2014, have agreed that the music industry executive will receive several of their properties, over 100 pieces of artwork, several cars, four golf carts and one electric scooter.

While the two have joint legal custody of their kids, Braun is ordered to pay Cohen a total of $60,000 in child support per month: $12,000 for 7-year-old son Jagger, $18,000 for 5-year-old son Levi and $30,000 for 3-year-old daughter Hart. He is also responsible for the children’s medical and dental insurance.

Us confirmed in July 2021 that Braun and Cohen decided to go their separate ways. “They are still currently living together, but eventually Scooter will be moving out,” an insider exclusively revealed at the time, adding that the now-exes “are remaining amicable for the sake of the kids.”

When the New York native filed for divorce that month, he requested joint custody of the pair’s children and agreed to pay spousal support.

Before the twosome called it quits, Cohen opened up about how they made sure to find time for one another, telling Us in March 2020, “I think it’s just turning off the phone and being with each other, wherever that is. Sometimes that’s at home and sometimes that’s out, but being intentional and purposeful because that’s our time.”

The businesswoman noted at the time that she and Braun made an effort to work on their relationship throughout the years.

“Sometimes things are going to have more attention and sometimes things are going to have less attention, but knowing that we signed up for better or for worse and giving each other what we need in that moment. I look at everything through the lens of 20 years down the road,” she told Us. “Am I going to look back and be proud of how we responded to something, how we dealt with something, how we figured it out? I always want the answer to be ‘yes.’”

Cohen went on to offer a glimpse at how date nights had changed since she and Braun expanded their family, adding, “Sometimes they’re really exciting and we go and do something fun where we go and take a night with friends and do something that we love. And sometimes it’s literally just making dinner and watching Love Is Blind on the couch, which is equally as exciting, not gonna lie.”

Ahead of their breakup, the talent manager took to social media to gush about his then-wife. “If just for the kids you have given me everything. But thanks to you I have grown, I have been pushed to be the best version of myself and to continue growing and learning. That all happened because you came in to my life,” he wrote via Instagram alongside a photo from their wedding in July 2021. “7 years. The adventure is just beginning. Thank you Yae. I love you . Happy anniversary.”

