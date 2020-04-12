Doing it differently! Yael Braun and Scooter Braun are intentional about not teaching their three children gender stereotypes at a young age.

“It starts so young, and I didn’t realize it until I had boys,” the F–k Cancer creator, 33, exclusively reveals of Jagger, 5, and Levi, 3, in the new issue of Us Weekly. “They’d be at school and come home and be like, ‘Boys don’t do that. Your favorite color is pink because you’re a girl.’ And i’m like, ‘Actually, Mommy likes dark blue, and you can like whatever color you like.’”

She and the record executive, 38, know that these biases run deeper than color preferences, though, which is why they also encourage their sons to cry.

“[I tell them], ‘Cry if your body is hurting or your heart is sad. We just don’t cry to get our way,’” Yael, who also shares her 16-month-old daughter, Hart, with Scooter, tells Us. “It’s a lot of soundbites, trying to teach them that whatever they’re being taught through pop culture isn’t what we believe. We believe men and women, boys and girls, are equally strong, smart and capable. They can like the same things or they can like different things.”

The South Africa native isn’t always perfect when it comes to getting this across, she admits to Us.

“If I make a mistake, I [tell them so],” the businesswoman explains. “I think it’s important for them to also see that we make mistakes and then it’s okay to fix it and make it better. Often we want to pretend that everything goes right. So I’ll go, ‘Oh! I don’t why I said that,’ or ‘Actually, I was wrong,’ and then we talk about it and take the opportunity to teach.”

She and the New York native tied the knot in 2014 in Canada. They started growing their family the following year.

The couple make time for their marriage with date nights, from “fun and exciting” nights out to Love Is Blind marathons on the couch. “I think it’s just turning off the phone and being with each other, wherever that is,” Yael says.

With reporting by Kayley Stumpe