Making it work! Yael Braun is a busy career woman and a mother of three, but she still makes time for date nights with husband Scooter Braun between it all.

“Sometimes they’re really exciting and we go and do something fun where we go and take a night with friends and do something that we love,” Yael, 33, told Us Weekly exclusively while attending AllBright’s BrightList Awards — where she was an honoree — in West Hollywood on Monday, March 9. “And sometimes it’s literally just making dinner and watching Love Is Blind on the couch, which is equally as exciting, not gonna lie.”

The F–k Cancer founder continued, “I think it’s just turning off the phone and being with each other, wherever that is. Sometimes that’s at home and sometimes that’s out, but being intentional and purposeful because that’s our time.”

Both Yael and Scooter lead busy lives not just as parents, but through their respective career paths. Yael is an award-winning businesswoman, while Scooter is a famed manager to stars including Justin Bieber and Ariana Grande. Speaking to Us at Monday’s event, Yael revealed that the couple support one another in “whatever way we need it.”

“Whether that is time together to figure it out or it’s giving each other space to know the processing, giving each other grace when life is low,” the South African native explained. “Sometimes things are going to have more attention and sometimes things are going to have less attention, but knowing that we signed up for better or for worse and giving each other what we need in that moment.”

Yael added, “I look at everything through the lens of 20 years down the road. Am I going to look back and be proud of how we responded to something, how we dealt with something, how we figured it out? I always want the answer to be ‘yes.’”

Yael wed Scooter in July 2014 in Whistler, Canada. The couple are now the parents of three children: sons Jagger, 5, and Levi, 3, and daughter Hart, 15 months.

On Monday, Yael admitted that she balances parenthood “with a lot of help,” adding, “[It’s] a lot of asking for help, and a lot of grace. A lot of scheduling and understanding when you can and when you can’t and also knowing your personal priorities.”

Yael, meanwhile, launched her F–k Cancer in 2009 after her mother, Diane Cohen, was diagnosed with the disease. The nonprofit health organization works toward early detection and cancer prevention. She was honored for her efforts at Monday’s AllBright’s BrightList Awards, where she was named BrightList Philanthropic Leader.

In the wake of her accomplishment, she told Us how she was “very grateful” to be recognized and how other women can get into entrepreneurship. “Believe in yourself, first and foremost. You’ve got to really believe in what you’re trying to do because if you don’t, nobody else will,” she shared. “And ask for help. I think so often we think it’s a sign of weakness to ask for help, but it’s not, actually.”

