Ariana Grande is keeping her ties with Scooter Braun and his company, Hybe.

“Ariana Grande and Hybe, led by CEO Scooter Braun, look forward to continuing their long-standing business partnership and pursuing creative opportunities in Weverse and REM Beauty,” Braun, 42, said in an Instagram statement via his marketing company SB Projects’ page on Wednesday, June 12. “Grande in this new chapter will continue to be managed exclusively by Brandon Creed/Good World Management.”

It appears Hybe will not be involved in Grande’s music process, but instead work solely with her on promoting her makeup line REM Beauty and Weverse, which is an artist merchandise platform and has a music player called Weverse albums.

Braun also shared the message on his personal page, adding “New chapter but always team Ari :).”

While Grande, 30, used to be managed by Braun in the early phases of her music career, that role has been held by Creed, who previously worked with Bruno Mars and Lizzo.

Us Weekly confirmed in August 2023 that Grande dropped Braun as her manager after 10 years of working together. Braun signed Grande before she dropped her 2013 debut album, Yours Truly, and the duo have worked together on and off since.

Grande’s move to distance herself from Braun came after many artists including Demi Lovato, J Balvin, Idina Menzel, Carly Rae Jepsen and more decided to part ways with Braun.

Braun made a name for himself in the music industry as Justin Bieber’s longtime manager. Rumors swirled that Bieber, 29, was also looking to drop his longtime manager but a source told Us that wasn’t exactly the case.

“All of Scooter Braun’s clients are under contract and negotiations have been going on for several months as Scooter steps into his larger role as Hybe America CEO,” an insider with knowledge of the situation told Us in August 2023. “People are spreading rumors based on what they know, but they are off. Scooter’s team at SB Projects are still handling both Justin and Ariana as they work through what this new structure looks like.”

One month after news broke about Braun losing several of his A-List performers, he took to social media to reflect on new beginnings.

“Your new life is going to cost you your old one,” read a quote shared by Braun via Instagram in September 2023. “It’s going to cost you your comfort zone and your sense of direction. It’s going to cost you your relationships and friends. It’s going to cost you being liked and understood. It doesn’t matter.”