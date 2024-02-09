Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey can’t wait to start planning their wedding — but not until the Super Bowl is in their rearview mirror.

“They’ll be doing it in the offseason. The vibe is elegant and luxurious,” a source exclusively shares in the new issue of Us Weekly, noting that there are a few details Culpo, 31, has already taken care of. “Olivia had a hard time picking out the perfect dress since she’s worn so many gowns, but she’s found the one!”

For now, McCaffrey, 28, is gearing up to help lead the San Francisco 49ers to a Super Bowl LVIII victory as the team’s star running back. The game will take place in Las Vegas on Sunday, February 11, and Culpo couldn’t be more excited to watch her fiancé on the field.

“Olivia loves supporting him from the stands,” the insider says. “She’s so proud of him.”

Related: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance is one for the record books. Culpo dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was set up with McCaffrey in June 2019. The duo, however, kept their romance somewhat private in the months that followed. It wasn’t until February 2020, […]

Culpo won’t be in the stands for the big game. Instead, she’ll be cheering McCaffrey on from a different place: an Alleviate Stadium private box suite. The model purchased one earlier this week after the NFL star’s mom, Lisa McCaffrey, opened up about her struggles to secure enough reasonably priced tickets to her son’s first Super Bowl.

“We looked into a suite and none of us can afford, it,” Lisa, 59, confessed during an interview on the“Your Mom” podcast earlier this month. “Not even Christian, moneybags over there nor moneybags Olivia. So, we are not in a suite. I’ll tell you that right now.”

While Christian said he had to “nix” the large gesture, time will tell if Olivia and her future mother-in-law will cozy up in the lavish booth.

The showdown marks a rematch for the teams, who previously faced off in 2020 with the Chiefs ultimately taking the win 31-20.

The 49ers secured their spot in this year’s game on January 28 after they defeated the Detroit Lions 34-31 in the NFC Championship. Culpo quickly took to social media after the game to gush over her Christian and celebrate his big moment.

Related: Everything to Know About Super Bowl LVIII: Where to Watch, More Get those dip recipes ready and haul out the sports gear for Super Bowl LVIII, which will see the Kansas City Chiefs take on the San Francisco 49ers. This year’s event, which will take place on Sunday, February 11, will be held at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas. Usher will headline the iconic Apple Music […]

“You deserve it all Christian ❤️ I love you so so much,” she wrote via Instagram alongside a clip of the pair hugging on the field and chest-bumping in a sweet postgame moment. “Watching the love of your life live out his dream is the best feeling in the world.”

Christian and Culpo’s romance began in June 2019 following her split from former NFL star Danny Amendola. The couple initially kept their relationship relatively under wraps until they attended the NFL Honors ceremony together in February 2020. Christian proposed three years later.

Ahead of their engagement, Culpo gave Us a glimpse into what makes her relationship with Christian such a success. “We’re both really understanding about [our] schedules and the way that things have to work for the time being, and that definitely helps,” she exclusively told Us in November 2022. “I think when you’re on the same page with that … you really can make it work.”

Culpo added that it wasn’t long into her romance with Christian that she started envisioning a future with him.

“[We’re] taking it day by day,” she said when asked about hitting more major milestones, like starting a family. “It’s really exciting, you know, there’s so much to be grateful for, and I don’t wanna give too much away because we do get into this a lot in [on The Culpo Sisters] but … I know that everything’s gonna work out exactly how it’s supposed to. I’m really excited for that.”

Related: Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

The twosome may love to live in the moment, but now that their wedding is imminent Culpo has some ideas for the duo after saying “I do.”

“I feel like the day after my wedding, Culpo said via TikTok in October 2023, “I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying [to get pregnant] immediately.”

For more on Culpo and McCaffrey’s wedding plans, check out the latest issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.