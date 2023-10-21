As Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey plan their wedding, the model already has babies on the brain.

“I feel like the day after my wedding, I’m just gonna rip out my IUD and start trying immediately,” Culpo, 31, said during a “get ready with me” TikTok video on Friday, October 20.

Culpo and the San Francisco 49ers athlete, 27, were first set up on a blind date in June 2019. They publicly confirmed their relationship one year later on Valentine’s Day. After nearly four years together, McCaffrey proposed in April.

“For a while I thought I was going to be a bachelorette, but pray for your future husband. That’s what worked for me,” the Culpo Sisters star quipped in her Friday social media video. “I said, ‘God, please show me a better way.’ I wrote down so many specific things … and I [wrote] I wanted somebody that was really close with their mom, and like, he’s so close with his mom. Like, [I wished for] really random things.”

After she started dating McCaffrey, she started envisioning a future together.

“[We’re] taking it day by day,” Culpo exclusively told Us Weekly in November 2022 when asked if she was thinking about marriage or babies. “It’s really exciting, you know, there’s so much to be grateful for, and I don’t wanna give too much away because we do get into this a lot in [on The Culpo Sisters] but … I know that everything’s gonna work out exactly how it’s supposed to. I’m really excited for that.”

On The Culpo Sisters, she revealed that she had frozen her eggs amid their romance.

“I’ve been making decisions out of fear for the future,” Culpo said during the first season finale, which aired in December 2022. “There’s a lot of pressure that I’ve been putting on my relationship because of fertility.”

She continued at the time: “I am going to freeze my eggs so that I can have babies when the time is right for Christian and I. It’s an insurance policy. It’s exciting.”

Now that Culpo and McCaffrey are getting ready to wed, they recently found the perfect venue.

“It took us a really long time to figure out where we wanted to get married. We were thinking Colorado for a while because that’s where Christian’s from,” she added on Friday, noting they eventually agreed to host the ceremony in her home state of Rhode Island. “I do have to say, there is a lot of pride [in] our little state. … I’m like, ‘You should come [and] it’s the best state in the entire world.’ And I’m getting married here!”