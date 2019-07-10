Spicin’ things up! Olivia Culpo and NFL player Christian McCaffrey showed off their picture-perfect beach bodies during an outing in Mexico on Tuesday, July 9 — and didn’t shy away from showing a bit of subtle PDA.

The model, 27, stunned in a tiny red bikini as she kept close to the professional football player, 23, who showed off his athletic build in black shorts and no shirt. Culpo paired her swimwear with a flirty pair of hoop earrings and statement sunglasses, while the Carolina Panther’s star wore a dark hat.

The twosome got cozy on a lounge chair as they chatted with pals Kristen Louelle and her husband, Tyler Gaffney. At one point, they were spotted holding hands as they strolled away from a crowd.

Us Weekly exclusively revealed earlier this month that Culpo and McCaffrey were spending time together. The duo have been exchanging Instagram likes since May after they started following each other on the social media platform in April.

Culpo was last linked to Danny Amendola. The former couple called it quits on their two-year, on-and-off relationship in March.

The Detroit Lions player, 33, made headlines in April after he slammed Culpo in a series of since-deleted tweets after she was seen getting cozy with Zedd at Coachella. Amendola claimed at the time that Culpo “chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” but later chalked up the diss to a “miscommunication.”

“He tells people that Olivia wanted to get married and he basically self-sabotaged their relationship because he didn’t want that,” a source told Us Weekly of Amendola. “There were a few times where they broke up and got back together, but they just don’t work well together.”

