Swipe right? Danny Amendola is back in the dating game three months after his split from Olivia Culpo.

“Danny has been talking to and texting other girls,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “He tells people that Olivia wanted to get married and he basically self-sabotaged their relationship because he didn’t want that. There were a few times where they broke up and got back together, but they just don’t work well together.”

The Detroit Lions wide receiver, 33, and the model, 27, dated on and off from February 2016 until this March. After going their separate ways, Culpo was spotted getting cozy with Zedd at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. Amendola threw shade at the DJ, 29, on Instagram later that month by posting a video on Instagram of Bruce Willis saying, “Zed’s dead, baby. Zed’s dead” in Pulp Fiction.

“They mutually decided to end [their relationship] and they were fine. And then all of a sudden she goes to Coachella [and] there’s video with Zedd,” an insider told Us exclusively at the time. “Then Danny got mad and insecure.”

The NFL player came under fire later in April when he blasted Culpo on Instagram. He accused her of wanting “to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money” before sharing private details about their sex life. “The sex was f–king crazy,” he wrote, adding that he had “a whole cellphone of funny, embarrassing, sexy pics IG would love to have.” He ended his post by calling Zedd a “scrony [sic] little f–k.”

Amendola deleted his post shortly after and took the “blame for the miscommunication” the next day. In May, he was spotted out and about in Miami with social media influencer Emily Tanner. The pair hit the beach and went to breakfast together, with the athlete taking off his shirt on the walk to the restaurant.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!