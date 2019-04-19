It’s safe to assume that Zedd won’t be on any of Danny Amendola’s playlists this summer.

The Detroit Lions wide receiver, 33, seemingly threw shade at Zedd, 29, after his ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo was spotted getting cozy with the DJ at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Amendola shared a since-deleted video on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 18, of himself laying in bed shirtless while watching Pulp Fiction on his laptop. After showing off his rock-hard abs, he panned the camera over to the computer screen during an iconic — and relevant — quote.

“Zed’s dead, baby. Zed’s dead,” Bruce Willis’ character, Butch Coolidge, could be heard saying before the NFL player ended the video.

Amendola’s shady post came just days after a video surfaced of Zedd wrapping his arms around Culpo, 26, while watching Ariana Grande perform “God Is a Woman” at Coachella. The model was also seen backstage during the music producer’s Sunday, April 14, set at the festival in Indio, California.

The athlete and Culpo started dating in February 2016, but Us Weekly broke the news in March 2018 that they called it quits. The on-off couple reconciled that June before going their separate ways again in October after Amendola was spotted flirting with sports reporter Bianca Peters in Miami.

Things heated up again between the pair in late December when they spent New Year’s Eve together. “Olivia is totally infatuated with Danny and wants it to work,” a source told Us exclusively at the time. “She’s serious about him and always has been.”

However, Amendola and Culpo’s romance apparently fizzled out once more, shortly before she was linked to Zedd.

Us Weekly has reached out to Amendola’s rep for comment.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!