Have Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola reached the end of the road? The Miami Dolphins wide receiver sparked rumors that he and the model split after he was spotted with a new woman.

Amendola, 32, hit up a beach in Miami on Saturday, October 27, with sports reporter Bianca Peters. The pair chatted and laughed while relaxing on lounge chairs. At one point, the athlete even stroked Peters’ brunette hair before they took a dip in the ocean together.

Shortly after the news broke, Culpo, 26, tweeted a cryptic one-word message: “Wow.” According to her Instagram, she flew to Australia over the weekend to shoot photos for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue.

Wow — Olivia Culpo (@oliviaculpo) October 29, 2018

The 2012 Miss Universe winner and the NFL star have had their ups and downs through the years. They broke up in March after two years together. A source told Us Weekly at the time, “It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other.” However, the couple reconciled their romance about three months later and seemed to be stronger than ever.

“Olivia and Danny are better than they’ve ever been this time around,” a source told Us exclusively earlier this month, adding that the lovebirds might get engaged “sooner rather later.”

Culpo previously dated Nick Jonas from August 2013 to June 2015. A source recently told Us exclusively that the actress avoided Jonas’ fiancée, Priyanka Chopra, at a pool party in Las Vegas on October 19.

Us Weekly has reached out to reps for Culpo and Amendola for comment.

For all the inside details on the biggest celebrity stories and scoop this week, subscribe

to our new podcast “Us Weekly’s Hot Hollywood” below!





Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!