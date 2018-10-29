Who Is Danny Amendola? 5 Things to Know About Olivia Culpo’s NFL Player Beau

Professional football player Danny Amendola is making headlines off the field!

The athlete — who has been linked to actress Olivia Culpo on and off for years — sparked speculation that the pair had split again on Monday, October 29, after he was spotted with another woman.

The 32-year-old Miami Dolphins star headed to Miami Beach days prior with sports reporter Bianca Peters. The two looked comfortable together and Amendola at one point even ran his hands through Peters’ brown hair.

Culpo seemingly reacted to the headline making photos in a cryptic tweet shortly after the news broke. “Wow,” the former Miss Universe wrote.

The model and Amendola split in March after two years of dating, but gave it another shot at love just three months after their breakup.

He’s a Texan

Amendola was born and raised in The Woodlands, Texas. Following high school, he went on to have a successful football career at Texas Tech where he majored in Communication Studies. He was signed to the Dallas Cowboys in 2008 as an undrafted free agent though never once saw playing time during his year on the team.

He Was in an HBO Documentary

During his time with the Cowboys, Amendola appeared on Hard Knocks, a reality sports show that followed the team as they trained for the upcoming season. The rookie wide receiver was documented trying to land a permanent spot on the team. (He signed a contract with the Miami Dolphins in March 2018.)

He Likes to Pose Shirtless

Amendola’s social media pages are filled with photos showing off the hunky athlete’s buff body. He even starred shirtless in a Nivea ad alongside Olympian Adam Rippon. “#tbt to that time @Adaripp taught me to body shave with @NIVEAMENUSA,” Amendola tweeted last month. “He also taught me to tango, but you already knew that. #baringiscaring #ad”

He’s a History-Making Model

The Texas native was signed to Ford Models in July 2017 while he was playing for the New England Patriots, making Amendola the first-ever NFL player signed to the agency.

His Brother Was Also an Athlete

Though he didn’t go on to play professionally, Amendola’s older brother, Matt, had a football career during his college years at Baylor University.

