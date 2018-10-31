Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola have officially gone their separate ways, Us Weekly can confirm.

The news comes on the heels of the Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 32, getting cozy with sports reporter Bianca Peters on a beach in Miami while Culpo, 26, was shooting for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Australia. After photos of the pair hanging out and frolicking in the ocean together over the weekend made headlines, Culpo cryptically tweeted, “Wow.” She also shared a photo of herself in a bikini that she dedicated “to all the snakes” alongside snake emojis.

A source exclusively told Us Weekly that Amendola and Peters “met the night before” they were spotted hanging out, but despite speculation, “Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach.”

This isn’t the first time the 2012 Miss Universe winner and Amendola have split. The former flames have been involved in an on-again, off-again relationship since 2016. The pair — who began dating after bumping into each other on a street in Hollywood — broke up in March after two years together. “It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other,” a source told Us at the time. “He got signed to the Miami Dolphins and Olivia wasn’t going to move there.”

The beauty queen touched on adjusting to the end of their relationship earlier this year. “Everyone goes through breakups in life. Everybody has their own way of handling it and it’s something that I definitely am not going to get into at this moment,” Culpo told Access Live following their March split. “But I am sure everyone can relate to heartbreak.”

The former Miss Rhode Island previously dated Nick Jonas from August 2013 to June 2015.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!