Danny Amendola knew sports reporter Bianca Peters for just a few hours before they hung out on a beach in Miami, a source close to Peters tells Us Weekly exclusively.

“Bianca and Danny had met the night before through mutual friends,” the insider reveals. “All their friends met up at the beach on Saturday, [October 27]. Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach.”

The Miami Dolphins wide receiver, 32, and Peters made headlines after they were spotted chatting while soaking up the sun. At one point, he stroked her hair before they took a dip in the ocean together.

The source tells Us, “I don’t think they hooked up.”

The cozy outing sparked rumors that Amendola had split from his girlfriend, Olivia Culpo, who tweeted, “Wow” shortly after the news broke. She was in Australia at the time.

The NFL star and the model, 26, dated for two years before breaking up in March. A source told Us at the time, “It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other.” However, the couple reconciled their relationship in June.

A source close to the Dolphins tells Us exclusively that Culpo is a “workaholic and always traveling.”

“They barely hang out anymore, especially during the football season. It’s hard because they are both traveling,” the source adds of Amendola and the 2012 Miss Universe winner. “Olivia is all about the celebrity culture. It’s her life. Danny is all about sports and football. It’s not the greatest match.”

