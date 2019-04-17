What happens at Coachella, doesn’t stay at Coachella. Olivia Culpo and Zedd were seen getting cozy in the crowd at the 2019 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, but does that mean she and on-again, off-again boyfriend Danny Amendola split again?

In a video published by TMZ, the musician, 29, wrapped his arms around the model, 26, as they listened to Ariana Grande perform her set on Sunday, April 14. The duo swayed back and forth while Grande, 25, sang her hit song “God Is a Woman.” Earlier on Sunday, the Model Squad star hung out backstage as the German-Russian DJ performed at the Indio, California, music festival.

The pair’s cuddle session raised eyebrows, as Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in early January that Culpo and Amendola, 33, were back together after dating on and off since 2016. A source noted at the time: “Olivia is totally infatuated with Danny and wants it to work. She’s serious about him and always has been.”

The 2012 Miss Universe pageant winner and the NFL star broke up for the first time in March 2018, two years after they bumped into each other “on the corner of Hollywood and Vine” in Los Angeles. They briefly rekindled their flame, but called it quits once again that October after he was seen getting cozy with sports reporter Bianca Peters in Miami. A second source told Us that the former Miami Dolphins wide receiver and Peters “met through mutual friends” the night before they hung out in the sun.

The following month, Culpo shaded Amendola by wearing the $12,000 Rolex watch she planned to give him on his birthday. “Looks like this is my present now,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories. “HAPPY BDAY TO ME.”

The Paradise City actress was in a serious relationship with Nick Jonas from 2013 to 2015. After they split, she briefly dated football and baseball player Tim Tebow. Zedd, for his part, was linked to Selena Gomez after they worked together on “I Want You to Know” in March 2015. One year later, he was seen cozying up to model Bryana Holly in Las Vegas.

