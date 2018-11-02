Rolexes are a girl’s best friend! Olivia Culpo showed off a new watch (with an estimated value of $12,000!) that she seemingly planned to give her ex Danny Amendola for his 33rd birthday before their split.

“Looks like this is my present now. HAPPY BDAY TO ME,” the model, 26, captioned a photo of the flashy timepiece on her Instagram Story on Friday, November 2, which was the Miami Dolphins wide receiver’s 33rd birthday.

Us Weekly confirmed earlier in the week that Culpo broke up with Amendola after he was spotted getting cozy with sports reporter Bianca Peters on a beach in Miami on Saturday, October 27.

“Bianca and Danny had met the night before through mutual friends,” a source close to Peters told Us exclusively. “All their friends met up at the beach on Saturday. Bianca has no plans to hang out with Danny again. It was just a Saturday at the beach. … I don’t think they hooked up.”

Culpo was doing a photo shoot for the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in Australia when the news broke of Amendola’s beach outing with Peters. Shortly after, the 2012 Miss Universe winner cryptically tweeted, “Wow.” She also posted a photo of herself in a bikini that she dedicated “to all the snakes.”

This is not the first time that Culpo and Amendola have gone their separate ways. They previously broke up in March after dating for two years, but ultimately reconciled in June.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!