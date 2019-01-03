Giving love another shot. Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola are in a relationship once again, multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

“Olivia and Danny are back together,” one insider reveals. “She’s obsessed with Danny.”

A second source adds, “Olivia is totally infatuated with Danny and wants it to work. She’s serious about him and always has been.”

The on-again couple sparked rumors that they rekindled their flame on Monday, December 31, after they both posted similar pictures of a sunset on their Instagram Stories. “Later 18,” the NFL star, 33, wrote, while the model, 26, simply drew a heart.

Culpo and Amendola have been dating on and off since 2016. The pair split for the first time in March, but got back together shortly after. Us confirmed their most recent breakup, which happened in late October, after the Miami Dolphins wide receiver was seen getting cozy with sports reporter Bianca Peters, whom he “met the night before,” according to a source.

Shortly after their first split, the Model Squad star explained how dealing with heartbreak can sometimes be a good thing. “I think that breakups are very painful, but they’re a great thing because it allows you to put a mirror up to yourself and really figure out, ‘What do I need to work on? Where do I need to be a better person?’” she told Us in May.

Culpo added that even difficult experiences are “valuable.” “Being alone gives you an opportunity to fall in love with yourself,” she said.

Prior to her relationship with Amendola, the 2012 Miss Universe winner dated Nick Jonas for almost two years before they split in June 2015. “She’s an amazing person,” the 26-year-old singer, who married Priyanka Chopra in December, told Mario Lopez shortly after they called it quits. “We had a great, a beautiful two years together.”

