A whole lotta love … for herself! Since splitting with NFL player Danny Amendola in March, Olivia Culpo is taking some time for herself. The model opened up to Us Weekly about her advice for breakups and how she is doing post-split. Watch the video above!

A source told Us at the time of the breakup that the couple of two years split because of distance. Culpo, 25, told Us that she is currently “dating myself,” and taking a bit of her own advice.

“I think that breakups are very painful, but they’re a great thing because it allows you to put a mirror up to yourself and really figure out, ‘What do I need to work on? Where do I need to be a better person?’” Culpo told Us. “No matter what, whether you’re the one being heartbroken or you’re the one breaking someone’s heart, that’s valuable. I also think that being alone gives you an opportunity to fall in love with yourself.”

Culpo, who recently partnered with Timex for their Crystal Bloom collection, does understand the urge to reach for that pint of ice cream or grab the scissors and chop off your hair post-split, but isn’t sure that is always the best option.

“I’ve done that before. I don’t really know if that’s what helps,” Culpo told Us. “I think it’s more like the time of being introspective and really working on yourself and figuring out how you can be the best version of yourself, for you, and not for another person.”

