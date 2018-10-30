Who Is Bianca Peters? 5 Things to Know About Woman Seen With Danny Amendola

Stirring the pot! Bianca Peters made headlines on Monday, October 29, after she was spotted getting cozy with Olivia Culpo’s boyfriend, Danny Amendola.

The Miami Dophins wide receiver, 32, and the brunette spent time together beachside in Miami on Sunday, October 28, after meeting the previous night. A source previously told Us that Peters “has no plans to hang out with” Amendola again and they likely did not hook up.

Meanwhile, Culpo, 26, tweeted, “Wow” shortly after images surfaced of the NFL pro and the sports reporter hanging out. Amendola and Culpo, who ended their two-year relationship in March before reconciling in June, “barely hang out anymore,” an insider revealed. “It’s not the greatest match.”

Scroll down to find out more about Peters!

1. She’s All About Sports

Peters’ uncle and cousin were both professional football players. After graduating from California State University, Long Beach with a degree in communication, Peters moved to Minnesota to pursue a sports broadcasting career.

2. She’s a Pageant Queen.

California royalty! Peters was crowned Miss Malibu in 2010. She went on to place in the top 10 during the Miss California 2010 competition.

3. She’s Dated Athletes

Peters was linked to California Panthers player Matt Kalil while the pair were in college.

4. She’s a Reporter.

Peters currently works for CBS4 Miami as a traffic anchor and a sports reporter. She previously worked at ESPN and TBN before joining CBS in September 2016.

5. She Has a Big Family.

One of three siblings! Bianca’s sister Moriah is a Christian singer. Meanwhile, her brother, Anthony Ezra, works in retail.

