Ups and downs. Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola‘s relationship appeared to be smooth sailing for nearly two years before it started showing cracks.

The gorgeous on-again, off-again couple first got together in early 2016, shortly after the model called it quits with Tim Tebow and, prior to him, Nick Jonas. Throughout the remainder of that year and 2017, the pair were seemingly happy together.

Things took a turn for the worst come 2018, however, as the pair broke up for the first time. “It had to do with the distance and them barely seeing each other,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly at the time.

While the Detroit Lions wide receiver and the 2012 Miss Universe winner got back together, broke up, then got back together again multiple times since then, Amendola slammed his ex in April 2019 after she was spotted getting cozy with Zedd at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, leading many to suspect that they’ve split for good.

“Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” he wrote on April 19. “Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.” Amendola also commented on the former couple’s sex life, saying it was “f–king crazy.”

The following morning, Amendola shared a cryptic note on social media: “People won’t often remember what you said. They will remember how you made them feel.”

Less than 24 hours later, the athlete took the “blame” for the “miscommunication” over his previous messages — saying, “Good vibes only from me!” — but then proceeded to share another cryptic message: “Fake people have an image to maintain. The real ones jus [sic] don’t care.”

Scroll down to take a look back at the pair’s on-off relationship through the years: