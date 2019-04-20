Walking it back? Danny Amendola seemingly tried to downplay his rant against ex-girlfriend Olivia Culpo.

The athlete, 33, shared a cryptic Instagram post on Saturday, April 20. “People won’t often remember what you said,” he wrote. “They will remember how you made them feel.” The caption oddly accompanied a photo of Kenny Chesney and Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey performing together.

The post came shortly after Amendola blasted Culpo, 26, on the social media platform. “Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” he captioned a video of his ex-girlfriend making breakfast. “Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.”

The NFL star continued to insult the model but took responsibility for some of the problems the pair had while they were an item. “Olivia and I had some amazing times together … jus [sic] like any other loving relationship we fought,” he noted. “A lot of the time it was my fault bc let’s be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She’s f–ked up too! and if you cross me I’m a hard mfer to deal with.”

Amendola went on to divulge that “the sex was f–king crazy” and he has “a whole cellphone of funny, embarrassing, sexy pics IG would love to have” of Culpo.

The football player lashed out at the former Miss Universe after she was spotted getting cozy with Zedd at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on Sunday, April 14. Amendola threw shade at the music producer, 29, earlier this week by sharing a since-deleted Pulp Fiction audio clip, in which Bruce Willis said, “Zed’s dead, baby. Zed’s dead.”

Culpo and the Detroit Lions athlete split in October 2018 after dating on and off since 2016. They briefly reconciled in December before breaking things off again.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!