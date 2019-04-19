Taking a turn for the nasty. Football player Danny Amendola threw several jabs in ex Olivia Culpo’s direction in a lengthy post to Instagram.

The wide receiver, 33, shared a now-deleted video of the model, 26, smiling as she made pancakes to the tune of “Shallow” from A Star Is Born on Friday, April 19.

The caption that went along with it wasn’t quite so sweet, however. After explaining that he is normally opposite from the fashion blogger in that he very much values his privacy (“This fundamental difference was huge in our relationship”), Amendola went for the kill.

“Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” he wrote. “Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.”

The athlete went on to say that he wasn’t the only one to blame for any issues in their relationship. “Olivia and I had some amazing times together .. jus [sic] like any other loving relationship we fought. A lot of the time it was my fault bc let’s be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She’s f–ked up too! and if you cross me I’m a hard mfer to deal with.”

He then got uber-candid with fans, confessing private details about the former couple’s sex life. “The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn,” he said, “We celebrated that as often as we could. And the sex was f–king crazy too.”

Amendola added that though he didn’t share many photos of the former Miss Universe during the course of their relationship (“I felt like she had enough pictures online”), he possesses “a whole cellphone of funny, embarrassing, sexy pics IG would love to have.”

He concluded with a barb seemingly aimed toward Zedd, who was spotted wrapping his arms around Culpo at Coachella on Sunday, April 14: “Reading all these wild stories about her and I, and Olivia with other men, I just wanted to personally clear the air out here. We’ve been on and off for a long time and not together as of late! Not sure what’s in the future but the only thing I care about is her HAPPINESS. And if that’s dancing with scrony [sic] little f–ks, so be it. I’m happy too.”

The Detroit Lions star followed his post up with a photo of himself dancing. “Now that that’s over, let’s party,” he wrote.

One day prior, Amendola shaded the “Clarity” producer, 29, with a now-deleted audio clip from Pulp Fiction that featured Bruce Willis saying, “Zed’s dead, baby. Zed’s dead.”

The former couple, who have been dating on and off since 2016, called it quits in October 2018 after Amendola was seen flirting with sports reporter Bianca Peters in Miami. Though they briefly reconciled in December, they split once more in the months leading up Coachella.

Us Weekly has reached out to Culpo’s rep for comment.

