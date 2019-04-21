Eating his words? Danny Amendola is taking responsibility for the “miscommunication” surrounding his recent posts about ex Olivia Culpo and Zedd after they were spotted getting cozy during weekend 1 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.

Days after seemingly throwing shade at his former love, 26, and the 29-year-old DJ the first time, the Detroit Lions wide receiver, 33, attempted to clear the air, noting that people have “no idea what goes on behind closed doors.”

“I don’t participate in fake intangibles that consume the public eye,” he wrote on Instagram on Saturday, April 20, along with a picture of a lion. “I’m a private, single guy and if everyone’s happy – I’m happy.”

The NFL star then admitted that when he saw “this love triangle gossip,” he wanted to set things straight. “I take blame for the miscommunication! Good vibes only from me! ALL LOVE ❤️ always.”

Hours later, the athlete shared a more cryptic post on social media: “Fake people have an image to maintain. The real ones jus [sic] don’t care.”

Relationship rumors first spread after a video surfaced from April 14, which showed the record producer with his arms around the model as they watched Ariana Grande perform at the music festival in Indio, California.

Amendola shared a since-deleted video on his Instagram Stories on Thursday, April 18, of himself laying in bed while watching Pulp Fiction on his laptop. “Zed’s dead, baby. Zed’s dead,” Bruce Willis‘ character, Butch Coolidge, could be heard saying in the footage, seemingly referring to his model ex’s potential new beau.

Things took an even bigger turn the following day, with the former Patriots player posting a lengthy note about his ex on Instagram.

“Olivia chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money,” he wrote on Friday, April 19. “Which was hard for me to understand but quickly had to learn. Where as [sic] the cost of fame in this world doesn’t appeal to me. I play ball for one reason and that’s RESPECT.” Amendola also commented on the former couple’s sex life, saying it was “f–king crazy.”

The following morning, Amendola got cryptic on Instagram: “People won’t often remember what you said,” he wrote. “They will remember how you made them feel.”

Amendola and Culpo split in October 2018 after dating on and off since 2016. The pair briefly reconciled in December before calling it quits again prior to Coachella.

