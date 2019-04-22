Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo may have broken up in March, but when footage of the I Feel Pretty actress getting cozy with Zedd surfaced earlier this month, it was enough to get under the NFL star’s skin.

“They mutually decided to end [their relationship in March] and they were fine,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly. “And then all of a sudden she goes to Coachella, there’s video with Zedd and then Danny got mad and insecure. Danny has a bad temper.”

The insider adds that the 33-year-old football player is “jealous.”

“Olivia and Danny were really close when they were together,” the source explains to Us. “Olivia really cared about him.”

Amendola slammed Culpo, 26, in a since-deleted Instagram video on Friday, saying his ex “chooses and wants to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money.”

He continued: “Olivia and I had some amazing times together .. jus [sic] like any other loving relationship we fought. A lot of the time it was my fault bc let’s be honest I can be an idiot. But! Yup! She’s f–ked up too! and if you cross me I’m a hard mfer to deal with.”

Amendola went on to share some NSFW insight into their relationship. “The universe brought her and I together to enjoy life, love, and learn,” he wrote. “We celebrated that as often as we could. And the sex was f–king crazy too.”

The Texas native even noted that he has “a whole cellphone of funny, embarrassing, sexy pics IG would love to have.”

The day prior to his rant, Amendola seemingly referenced Culpo’s flirtatious Coachella outing with Zedd, 29, when he snapped an Instagram clip of his laptop screen showing Pulp Fiction. “Zed’s dead, baby. Zed’s dead,” Bruce Willis’ character, Butch Coolidge, said in the scene.

Amendola and Culpo dated on and off from 2016 to October 2018 when they called it quits. The former pair briefly rekindled their romance in December before splitting again in March.

With reporting by Brody Brown.

