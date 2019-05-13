Equal parts over it? Exes Danny Amendola and Olivia Culpo had a flirty weekend — but not with each other.

The Detroit Lions player, 33, was spotted soaking up the sun in Miami with a mystery blonde on Saturday, May 11. The twosome looked comfortable together as they lounged on the beach with Amendola shirtless, sporting army green swim trunks and sunglasses. His pal stunned in a cheeky white bikini and aviator sunglasses.

The following day, the duo were spotted walking to breakfast together, with Amendola once again ditching his shirt. The blonde beauty showed off her toned body in a lace bandeau top and shorts, which she paired with a crossbody bag.

Culpo, meanwhile, celebrated her belated 27th birthday at Swan in Miami on Friday, May 11, and was joined by Zedd, whom she was recently seen getting cozy with at Coachella. An insider tells Us Weekly that the DJ, 29, was in town for work and that he and the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model “are still hooking up” but “not dating.”

In Instagram Stories posted to a fellow partgoer’s page, Zedd could be seen sitting close to Culpo as she danced around a giant cake with lit candles on it.

Culpo and the “Stay” artist sparked romance speculation in April when they flirted at the music festival, one month after she and Amendola called it quits on their on-off relationship.

The athlete, however, didn’t respond well to the former Miss USA’s rendezvous, slamming her in a since-deleted Instagram post days later, in which he accused her of wanting “to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money.” The following day, Amendola took “blame for the miscommunication.”

Culpo opened up to Us Weekly earlier this month about her dating issues. “What I struggle with is the people are, like … they don’t love you for you,” she said. “Like, our families love us for us, our friends love us for us, and [with men] it’s like, without the hair and makeup and everything … they fall in love with the idea of you.”

