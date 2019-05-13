There she is! Days after Danny Amendola was spotted with a mystery blonde beach date in Miami, Us Weekly has exclusively identified her as social media influencer Emily Tanner.

Tanner, 24, was spotted soaking up the sun in a teeny white bikini alongside the shirtless professional football player, 33, on Saturday, May 11. The twosome were seen together again the following day as they strolled to breakfast.

The Michigan native continued to show off her toned physique for their second outing, sporting a lace bandeau top, shorts and aviator sunglasses. Though Amendola and Tanner appeared to be flirty, they were not spotted holding hands.

Amendola and Tanner’s two-day rendezvous comes after his recent split from on-off girlfriend Olivia Culpo. The athlete made headlines in April after he slammed the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit model in a since-deleted Instagram post for wanting “to be noticed on the internet and in Hollywood to make money” after she was spotted getting cozy with Zedd at Coachella. The following day, the Detroit Lions player took “blame for the miscommunication.”

While Amendola and his rumored flame were enjoying their time together, Culpo, 27, was also in Miami celebrating her belated birthday. Zedd, 29, was in attendance at her bash, with a source telling Us the two “are still hooking up” but “not dating.”

Scroll down to find out five things to know about Tanner!

1. She Is Well Educated

“She went to Michigan State for undergrad and has been trying to be a model/influencer ever since,” a source tells Us Weekly.

2. She Is Not What She Seems

Despite her active social media presence, a second insider tells Us the Midwest native is “very shy.”

3. She Lives Near Amendola’s Job

Tanner currently resides in Detroit, where Amendola plays for the local professional football team.

4. She’s a Puppy Lover

The model is a proud dog mom to an adorable Goldendoodle who is frequently seen in her Instagram pictures. “Happy 1st bday (yesterday) to my little teddy bear Coop. The greatest reminder of unconditional love,” Tanner captioned a picture with the pup earlier this month.

5. She’s an Outdoor Enthusiast

Whether sitting at the beach or posing on hikes, Tanner often shares her outdoor adventures with her more than 440,000 Instagram followers.

