Olivia Culpo was with younger sister Sophia “every step of the way” following her “hard” public breakup from Braxton Berrios — and the drama that followed.

“I just told her that this will all pass and someday you’ll look back on this and be so proud of the strength that you had to get through the hardest moments,” Olivia, 31, told E! News in an interview published on Tuesday, August 29. “And it’s funny because now she is in that place and we can look back and think, ‘Thank God that happened.'”

She added, “Especially in the public eye and with so many opinions and social media is so toxic,” referring to the public discourse surrounding her sister’s past romance.

Sophia, 26, confirmed in March that she and Berrios, 27, split after two years together. Sophia shared via TikTok at the time that she had just gotten out of “a long-term relationship.”

Related: Kerry! Gisele! Celeb Wives and Girlfriends of NFL Players Past and Present Gisele Bundchen and Jessica Simpson aren't the only celebrity football WAGs in town. Check out who else is in love with an NFL player!

Months later, Sophia seemingly alluded to her ex-boyfriend “love bombing” her throughout their relationship in a since-deleted TikTok video posted on June 28. Fans were quick to speculate that Sophia was throwing shade at Berrios’ new fling Alix Earle — with whom he’s since gone public.

“I’m sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn’t that deep,” Sophia shared on TikTok, addressing the fan speculation. “It really wasn’t that deep. I’m literally getting texts from my friends like, ‘I’m thinking of you, are you doing OK?’ I’m good. I’m good. The internet is wild, but we’re good.”

Berrios, for his part, shared his side of the story via Instagram Stories.

“I was in a relationship for two years,” the NFL star wrote on June 27, before seemingly addressing cheating allegations. “It was a good relationship; it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’”

He went onto say that their split “had nothing to do with anybody else.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year New year, new star splits. While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February […]

The following day, Sophia clarified their relationship and breakup timeline, sharing alleged text messages from January 31, in which Berrios apparently told his ex “I want to be with you,” implying they had not broken up that month like he originally said.

“The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend [in February] where he was seen making out with another girl,” Sophia shared in a separate TikTok video on June 28, which has since been deleted. “Not bitter, in fact I know this situation has been one of my biggest blessings. I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m her to share the truth so I can officially be done with all of this. All love.”

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Neither Sophia or Berrios have addressed the split any further.

When looking back on her sister’s breakup drama, Olivia told E! News: “Everything works out the way it’s supposed to, and you learn lessons you’re supposed to through the hard moments.”