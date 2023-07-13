Alix Earle and Braxton Berrios made their relationship red carpet official at the 2023 ESPYs after drama with his ex Sophia Culpo.

The couple attended the awards show in Los Angeles on Wednesday, July 12. Earle, 22, stunned in a strapless brown leather dress and wore her hair in a chic half-up, half-down style. Berrios, 27, provided contrast in a pastel pink suit and white sneakers.

Weeks before taking their relationship public, Earle and Berrios were spotted together at the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton, New York, in late June.

The pair’s connection has recently been the subject of intrigue since Culpo, 26, seemingly threw shade at Berrios after calling it quits earlier this year. “Me when the new supply catches on,” she captioned a TikTok last month, which has since been deleted. “Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu #girlsgirl.”

Fans were quick to assume Culpo was referring to Earle, who had been dropping hints via her own TikTok videos about having a new man in her life after her split from baseball star Tyler Wade. Culpo, however, shut down speculation that she was subtly dissing her ex’s new flame.

“I’m sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It wasn’t that deep,” she told followers last month. “It really wasn’t that deep. I’m literally getting texts from my friends like, ‘I’m thinking of you, are you doing OK?’ I’m good. I’m good. The internet is wild, but we’re good.”

As the drama continued, Culpo appeared to chime in once again. “You ever heard a rumor about yourself and actually wanted to hear more? Like, damn, what did I do next?” she lip-synched via TikTok in June.

With all eyes trained on him and Earle, Berrios shut down rumors that he and Culpo weren’t fully broken up before he moved on. “I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why,” he claimed in an Instagram video last month.

Berrios didn’t mention Culpo by name, but the exes confirmed their split in March after two years of dating. He denied in the video that infidelity was what prompted the breakup.

“It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. And we just didn’t work out, and that’s OK,” he said.

Culpo, for her part, clapped back at Berrios’ version of events in another since-deleted TikTok upload. “The real timeline. We broke up after the Drake concert Super Bowl weekend [in February] where he was seen making out with another girl,” she alleged. “Not bitter, in fact I know this situation has been one of my biggest blessings. I wish everyone in this situation all the best, including myself which is why I’m her [sic] to share the truth so I can officially be done with all of this. All love ❤️.”

Despite continuing to be active on TikTok, Earle has not directly addressed Culpo’s claims.