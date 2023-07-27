Braxton Berrios and Alix Earle have piqued fans’ interest since they were first linked in June — but their romance might not be that serious after all.

Earle, 22, and Berrios, 27, made their red carpet debut at the 2023 ESPYs on July 12. While the pair posed together at the Los Angeles event — seemingly solidifying their relationship status — they did not commemorate the moment for a “hard launch” via their respective social media feeds.

Weeks after the awards show, Earle was accused of cheating on Berrios with designer Donna Karan’s teenage grandson, Sebastian. DeuxMoi received several submissions on Monday, July 24, about an alleged makeout in the Hamptons, sending social media into a frenzy.

As questions arose about her status with Berrios, Earle claimed that she wasn’t aware how old Sebastian was until after the fact. “I found out about this the same time you guys did,” she wrote in the comments section of a TikTok video addressing the scandal.

According to E! News, Earle and Berrios were not “exclusive” and “never” defined their relationship. While Berrios has yet to speak publicly on the cheating allegations, fans are pressing him for more info.

“You forgot to include someone 😌,” one social media user wrote in the comments section of his latest Instagram upload. Another added: “You should have posted Alix Earle … and made it official. 🤦🏼‍♀️.”

Earle started uploading pics with Berrios in June after her split from MLB athlete Tyler Wade. At the time, Berrios’ ex-girlfriend Sophia Culpo claimed he cheated on her with Earle.

“I’m sorry the internet has their panties in a wad. It really wasn’t that deep. I’m literally getting texts from my friends like, ‘I’m thinking of you, are you doing OK?” Culpo, 26, wrote via her Instagram Stories last month, referring to her shady TikTok post alleging Berrios was “love-bombing” Earle. “I’m good. I’m good. The internet is wild, but we’re good.”

Berrios subsequently shut down Culpo’s accusations and shed more light on the breakup timeline. The exes dated for two years before calling it quits in January.

“I don’t want to start anything, I don’t want to fuel anything. I genuinely want all this to be over and everyone to move on and do whatever makes them happy,” the Miami Dolphins football player said in a video posted via his Instagram Story later that month. “I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of ‘we weren’t working out.’ So, when we split back in January, that’s why.”

Berrios continued: “It had nothing to do with anything else. It had nothing to do with anybody else, for that matter. And we just didn’t work out, and that’s OK.”