Alix Earle had all eyes on her at the 2023 ESPYS — and she gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at how she prepared for the red carpet.

The 22-year-old influencer posted a “Get Ready With Me” video via TikTok on Wednesday, July 12, just hours before the ceremony. In the clip, Earle started with her glam, opting for a dewy face, sharp contour, long lashes and dramatic eye makeup. “I’m wearing a black dress, ​so we’re gonna do a smokey eye,” Earle said as celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta applied black shadow to her lids.

Next, Ta, 31, moved on to her lips, lining them and filling her pout with his lip cream in the shade “She’s Independent.” As Ta went to work, Earle shared that her “biggest fear” is using black liner on her waterline instead of her signature white — which opens up her eyes and makes them appear larger. However, she turned her head side to side, and admired the daring change: “I think I kind of love it though.”

Earle went on to praise Ta’s skills in the caption of her video, writing, “Wait until you guys see the FINAL LOOK OMGGG .. i think my fav ever.” Fans were quick to praise her daring new style in her comments section. One follower wrote, “Black on the waterline is a serve.” Another added, “Wait LOVE the black waterline!” A third commented, “GURL. This is the best look I’ve seen on you. WOW.”

Earle teamed her beat with a strapless leather dress, Steve Madden lace-up heels, oversized silver earrings and a half-up hairdo. She strutted the red carpet with rumored beau Braxton Berrios. The Miami Dolphins player, 27, looked extra handsome in a lavender jacket and pants. He topped the look off with a white undershirt, sneakers and silver chain necklaces.

Earle and Berrios have been romantically linked since May, when they were spotted at a restaurant in Miami.

Earle previously gave hints about her relationship with Berrios via TikTok. In a “Day in the Life” video she posted last month, the duo was seen hugging, spending the day together and attending the Palm Tree Music Festival in Westhampton. Her followers at the time questioned if the post was confirming her relationship with Berrios, to which she replied, “We’re not even ‘dating’ but just hard for me to not share stuff with u guys.”

Prior to sparking romance rumors with Earle, Berrios dated Sophia Culpo for two years (the couple split this past January), who accused him of cheating. After finding out about his new romance with Earle, Culpo, 26, seemingly threw shade at Earle, posting in a since-deleted TikTok in June.

“Give it a few but call me when the love bombing ends. I gotchu,” Culpo’s post read.

Berrios quickly took to Instagram to share his side of the story: “I was in a relationship for two years. It was a good relationship, it was a healthy one, and towards the end of it we had conversations along the lines of we just weren’t working out … It had nothing to do with anything else.”