Patrick Ta is known for creating stunning looks for celebrities including Gigi and Bella Hadid, Shay Mitchell, Ariana Grande, Jenna Dewan, Karlie Kloss, Camila Cabello, Megan Fox and more. While we can’t all have a makeup pro on deck to help Us get ready (even if just for a Zoom call or FaceTime session right now), Ta created products that we can easily use by ourselves in the comfort of our homes.

Meet the Major Brow Shaping Wax and the Dual Ended Brow Brush, made to maximize the shape of your eyebrows and give them a perfectly pushed up, feathered and full look.

“I wanted to create the Major Brow Shaping Wax and Dual Ended Brow Brush because I personally hate doing eyebrows since it takes so long,” he tells Stylish.”

And there’s a good reason why people take their brows seriously: “Brows are such an important step. They can totally change your face and open it up and lift it,” he adds.

To make the most out of the products, Ta recommends applying the wax onto the eyebrows and letting it dry for one to two minutes. Next, he suggests taking one side of the brush to press your brows down so they are flat on the skin and taking the other side of the brush to comb them up.

Once your eyebrows are in place, you won’t need much else to prepare for a virtual meeting or date. “If I’m not wearing any other makeup, I always want my eyebrow hair to be pushed up because it makes you look awake,” the makeup artist spills.

Another pro-tip for a flawless on-screen look: “I’m always really weird about lighting, so always try to face a window or a white wall so the reflection on your skin is nice and you’re lit from everywhere without any shadows,” the beauty guru dishes.

If you’re just looking for a new activity to do at home other than doing a puzzle or watching Netflix, Ta says now is the perfect time to experiment with makeup. “Play with color! … I’ve been able to do so many more looks I normally wouldn’t do when I’m actually working. Makeup is so much fun.”