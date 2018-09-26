Jordyn Woods isn’t the only glam star who talked to Us at the Shiseido Makeup Master Class on Tuesday, September 25. Celebrity makeup artist Patrick Ta, who led the event and did Jordyn’s makeup, also chatted with Stylish for a few minutes to spill the looks his clients are loving right now, the beauty trend he’s completely bored of and more. And when he talks, we listen, after all, the Shiseido Global Color Artist has worked with major It-girls including everyone from Shay Mitchell to Gigi Hadid to Kendall Jenner to Jenna Dewan and Olivia Munn.

While Ta has nailed down a signature look for each of his A-list clients, he reveals that he can’t wait to experiment more this fall and try new things on each of the ladies (even the ones who need that extra push to step out of their beauty comfort zones).

“As a makeup artist, I feel like you can get bored of a look, so constantly trying to do different things is fun,” the 27-year-old says. Read on to hear more about his tips and tricks and how to make your skin look “expensive.”