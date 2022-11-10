Olivia Culpo knows how to command attention! The TV personality is an expert when it comes to making fashion statements.

Through the years, the social media star has dazzled Us with glittery dresses, daring gowns and chic power suits — on and off the red carpet.

While promoting her TV series, The Culpo Sisters, which stars herself and her sisters Aurora and Sophia Culpo, Olivia unveiled a number of eye-catching looks, proving she’s one to watch in the style department.

For a visit to the SiriusXM studios in November 2022, Olivia donned a strapless pinstriped dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a belted waist. The Rhode Island native paired the timeless piece with a leather trench coat and matching gloves. She finalized the look with a pair of glossy scrunch boots.

That same month, Olivia attended the CFDA Fashion Awards in an Et Ochs design. The look included a figure-hugging black dress that was lined with a flappy denim detail at the bodice. The influencer paired the piece with jean gloves.

When it comes to her wardrobe, Olivia is all about the drama. She enjoys sparkles, textures and obliges in all of the latest trends.

At the Patbo show during New York Fashion Week in September 2022, Olivia rocked a flirty fringe dress that revealed her legs. The frock also featured cutouts at her waist and crystal-covered straps. Another standout moment from New York Fashion Week was Olivia’s appearance at the Fendi presentation. For the soiree, she looked as dainty as ever in a Tiffany blue slip dress teamed with a sheer shawl and white pointed-toe pumps.

Flashback to May 2022, Olivia was a ravishing sight at the 75th annual Cannes Film Festival. She graced the red carpet of the Elvis premiere in a tulle masterpiece by Giambattista Valli. The outfit made her look like a Disney princess as it featured a billowing construction and a long-flowing train.

For the 2019 Cannes Film Festival, Olivia wowed in a white Ralph & Russo gown that was equipped with tiny glistening flowers.

Of her many over-the-top ensembles, Olivia told Glamour U.K. in 2017 that “extra can be good and fun.”

“I actually think that there are no mistakes in fashion. Fashion for me is self-expression and I will never say that what I was feeling or wearing at a particular time was wrong,” she shared. “I try to tell my fans that, also. Many of them love fashion and the excitement in it is to take chances. It is your art.”

Keep scrolling to see Olivia Culpo’s style evolution: