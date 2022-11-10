For a visit to the SiriusXM studios in November 2022, Olivia donned a strapless pinstriped dress that featured a sweetheart neckline and a belted waist. The Rhode Island native paired the timeless piece with a leather trench coat and matching gloves. She finalized the look with a pair of glossy scrunch boots.
Credit: Johnny Dalla Libera/Shutterstock
Olivia Culpo knows how to command attention! The TV personality is an expert when it comes to making fashion statements.
Through the years, the social media star has dazzled Us with glittery dresses, daring gowns and chic power suits — on and off the red carpet.
While promoting her TV series, The Culpo Sisters, which stars herself and her sisters Aurora and Sophia Culpo, Olivia unveiled a number of eye-catching looks, proving she's one to watch in the style department.
November 2022
For a visit to the SiriusXM studios in New York, Olivia gave business professional a new meaning in a sexy pinstriped dress that she paired with a leather coat and black boots.
November 2022
She looked edgy in Et Ochs at the CFDA Fashion Awards in New York. Her denim gloves made the outfit pop.
October 2022
At the Elle Women in Hollywood party in Los Angeles, the reality star looked timeless in a black dress by Mugler. The vintage design was equipped with a metallic chain halter.
September 2022
She attended the Patbo show during New York Fashion Week in a flirty fringe dress by the fashion house.
September 2022
At the Fendi show, she rocked an elegant slip dress, white gloves and coordinating pumps.
May 2022
Olivia was radiant in a red Saint Laurent dress that was designed with a plunging neckline at the 28th annual amfAR Gala.
May 2022
She arrived at the Elvis premiere during the 75th Cannes Film Festival in Giambattista Valli.
April 2022
At the Revolve Festival during Coachella, Olivia went for a desert chic aesthetic in a crop top, a mini skirt and chestnut-colored cowboy boots.
March 2022
The former Miss Rhode Island USA looked pretty in a pink Carolina Herrera frock at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party.
March 2022
All eyes were on her as she satfront row at the Giambattista Valli show in a ruffled skirt and a cutout bodysuit.
October 2021
Olivia channeled the '70s in chunky white boots and a black and white cape at the Valentino show during Paris Fashion Week.
September 2021
She attended the 78th annual Venice International Film Festival in a teal gown.
December 2019
Olivia was vibrant in a yellow Gaurav Gupta gown that was made with layers of ruffled fabric.
October 2019
She wore a tailored white jacket and sleek pants to the InStyle Awards.
May 2019
The TLC star wore Ralph & Russo to the 72nd annual Cannes Film Festival.
November 2018
She nailed the "naked" dress trend in a sheer look by Aadnevik at the CMA Awards.