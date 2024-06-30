Olivia Culpo was set on a modest wedding dress for her Saturday, June 29, nuptials to NFL player Christian McCaffrey.

“I wanted something that felt as serious as that commitment,” Culpo, 31, told Vogue in an interview published on Saturday. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape or form.”

She added, “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”

Culpo collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana on a long-sleeve ball gown, which she paired with a 16-foot lace veil. The model, who only tried on the one frock, wanted a look that was appropriate for their Watch Hill, Rhode Island church venue — and one that McCaffrey, 28, would like to see her in.

Related: Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s Relationship Timeline Olivia Culpo and Christian McCaffrey’s romance is one for the record books. Culpo dated former New England Patriots player Danny Amendola on and off for two years before she was set up with McCaffrey in June 2019. The duo, however, kept their romance somewhat private in the months that followed. It wasn’t until February 2020, […]

“When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant,” Culpo told the magazine.

Of course, fashionista Culpo couldn’t just wear one dress the entire day and opted for a few wardrobe changes during the reception. She kicked off the celebration in an “ethereal” off-the-shoulder draped gown to dance the night away. Culpo also picked out a third dress to close out the festivities.

“I would say my second favorite next to my ceremony dress, which will be the most important dress I’ve ever worn in my life, is the afterparty dress,” Culpo shared with Vogue in a TikTok video from her final fitting. “It’s so unique.”

In the middle of the reception, Culpo changed into a strapless mini dress with a birdcage-like skirt and delicate floral appliqués. She completed her look with a matching choker and sheer gloves.

Culpo and McCaffrey started dating in 2019 and got engaged four years later. She also loves supporting his NFL career as a running back for the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey previously played for the Carolina Panthers.

Related: Celebrity Weddings of 2024: Stars Who Got Married This Year The Golden Bachelor star Gerry Turner, Lauren Alaina, Usher and more celebrities went to the chapel in 2024 and got married. Turner met Theresa Nist during the inaugural season of the Bachelor Nation spinoff, which aired in late 2023. Weeks after their televised proposal, Turner and Nist wed in a live TV ceremony on January […]

“I’m so happy that Christian is in San Francisco. It’s going to make everything so much easier,” Culpo previously told Us Weekly in November 2022. “I feel like when you care about somebody, you have to understand the things that they’re gonna have to do to reach their dreams and potential. And part of that means being apart.”