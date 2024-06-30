Olivia Culpo was set on a modest wedding dress for her Saturday, June 29, nuptials to NFL player Christian McCaffrey.
“I wanted something that felt as serious as that commitment,” Culpo, 31, told Vogue in an interview published on Saturday. “I didn’t want it to exude sex in any way, shape or form.”
She added, “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complimenting me, not overpowering me. There’s so much beauty and simplicity.”
Culpo collaborated with Dolce & Gabbana on a long-sleeve ball gown, which she paired with a 16-foot lace veil. The model, who only tried on the one frock, wanted a look that was appropriate for their Watch Hill, Rhode Island church venue — and one that McCaffrey, 28, would like to see her in.
“When I think about Christian and what he loves and the moments that he thinks that I’m most beautiful, it’s absolutely in something like this: timeless, covered, and elegant,” Culpo told the magazine.
Of course, fashionista Culpo couldn’t just wear one dress the entire day and opted for a few wardrobe changes during the reception. She kicked off the celebration in an “ethereal” off-the-shoulder draped gown to dance the night away. Culpo also picked out a third dress to close out the festivities.
“I would say my second favorite next to my ceremony dress, which will be the most important dress I’ve ever worn in my life, is the afterparty dress,” Culpo shared with Vogue in a TikTok video from her final fitting. “It’s so unique.”
In the middle of the reception, Culpo changed into a strapless mini dress with a birdcage-like skirt and delicate floral appliqués. She completed her look with a matching choker and sheer gloves.
Culpo and McCaffrey started dating in 2019 and got engaged four years later. She also loves supporting his NFL career as a running back for the San Francisco 49ers. McCaffrey previously played for the Carolina Panthers.
“I’m so happy that Christian is in San Francisco. It’s going to make everything so much easier,” Culpo previously told Us Weekly in November 2022. “I feel like when you care about somebody, you have to understand the things that they’re gonna have to do to reach their dreams and potential. And part of that means being apart.”