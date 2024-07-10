Kyle Juszczyk and Kristin Juszczyk know how to work a red carpet.

The 33-year-old San Francisco 49ers fullback and his wife Kristin, 30, showed off their couple style at the Receiver premiere in Los Angeles on Tuesday, July 9. Kristin looked as pretty as a flower in a rose-covered mini dress. Her frock featured a strapless neckline, a corset bodice and a cowl skirt. Kristin completed her look with red strappy heels and gold hoop earrings.

Kristin’s glam featured filled-in eyebrows, bronzed cheeks, subtle eyeliner, long lashes and nude lips. Her brunette hair was parted to the side and styled in an updo.

Kyle — who sweetly kissed his wife on the red carpet — looked cool in a knit earth-toned polo shirt and green pants. He teamed his ensemble with crisp white sneakers, a silver watch and a matching chain necklace.

At the event, Kyle exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the big night and attending fellow NFL star Christian McCaffrey and Olivia Culpo‘s wedding.

“One of the highlights of my night [was] probably Greg Olsen rapping at the afterparty,” he told Us, adding that the sportscaster, 39, joined McCaffrey, 28, “at the bar” to rap “a little bit of Eminem to everybody.” He continued, “It was phenomenal. Well-received.”

Kyle also gushed about McCaffrey’s relationship with Culpo, 32, sharing that he and Kristin “hang out with them as a couple all the time, going to dinner or whatnot.”

“They really seem to be the perfect package,” he praised. “They’re very in love. They’re both very intelligent, self-aware people. I think they’re a match made in heaven.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Kyle opened up to Us about the NFL embracing Kristin as a designer. (After dressing stars including Taylor Swift, Simone Biles, Brittany Mahomes and more, Kristin was granted a licensing deal with the NFL in January to use their official logo.)

“It’s been absolutely incredible,” Kyle told Us. “It’s a dream come true. Something I’ve always said is that I recognize the greatness in her. It’s just so fun that everyone else is seeing it now, too.”