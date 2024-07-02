Olivia Culpo’s wedding day makeup was refreshingly simple.

The 32-year-old model married San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey on Saturday, June 29, in her home state of Rhode Island.

In an interview with Vogue published on Monday, July 1, Culpo revealed that she opted to skip mascara, lip liner and brow makeup on the big day. “There’s so much beauty and simplicity,” she told the publication.

Everything about Culpo’s wedding day look, from her custom Dolce & Gabbana dress to her hair and makeup, exuded modest sophistication and simple elegance.

The dress, which was custom made by Dolce & Gabbana, featured long sleeves, a crew neckline, a dramatically full skirt and buttons down the back.

“I had a very clear idea of what I wanted for my ceremony dress. I have worked with Dolce & Gabbana for years, so it was incredibly special to collaborate with Stefano [Gabbana], Domenico [Dolce], and the exceptional design and atelier team,” she told Vogue, adding, “I wanted it to feel effortless and as if it’s complementing me, not overpowering me.”

As for her hair? Culpo wore it straightened, down and parted in the middle. A 16-foot lace veil sat on top of her head and trailed behind her.

“I never felt more beautiful than when I was in my ceremony dress and under my veil — I really wanted the simplicity of each component to harmonize perfectly,” she continued.

After the ceremony, Culpo had a few outfit changes. At the wedding reception, she wore an off-the-shoulder white chiffon Dolce & Gabbana gown. When it came time to hit the dance floor, she changed into a white strapless bodysuit and flared cage-like mini skirt.

Culpo and McCaffrey began dating in June 2019 and made their red carpet debut in February 2020 at the Super Bowl LIV’s NFL Honors in Miami. Nearly four years after their relationship began, the pair announced their engagement on Instagram in April 2023.