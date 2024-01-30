Kristin Juszczyk is reaping the rewards from her viral puffer jacket.

The 29-year-old wife of San Francisco 49ers fullback Kyle Juszczyk has struck a licensing deal with the NFL after designing a custom Kansas City Chiefs jacket for Taylor Swift.

While the financial terms of the agreement are unknown, Kristin is now free to use official NFL branding in future designs she creates for both men’s and women’s clothing.

The jacket in question — which bore Travis Kelce’s name and jersey number, 87, on the front, sides and back — was worn by Swift, 34, when she attended the Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins game on January 13. (Swift has been dating Kelce, 34, since last summer and has been spotted at several Chiefs games this season.)

Kristin also designed a matching jacket for Brittany Mahomes, who is married to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, for the same game. Her piece was the same style as Swift’s but bore her husband’s name as well as his jersey number, 15.

In an interesting twist of fate, Swift, Brittany, 28, and Kristin will all be watching their significant others play in Super Bowl LVIII after the Chiefs and 49ers won the AFC and NFC Championship Games, respectively. The teams — who previously faced off in the 2020 Super Bowl — hit the field on Sunday, February 11.

Kristin previously shared a glimpse via Instagram of herself at the sewing machine creating the Chiefs jackets for Swift and Brittany, who have become close friends over the past few months. The video transitioned into showing Swift walking in a stadium while wearing the custom design. Kristin captioned the video: “An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Swift’s ex-boyfriend Taylor Lautner wrote in the comments section, “@nfl get this girl licensing stat.” The league’s official account added, “killed it 🙌.”

Lautner, 31, has himself repped Kristin’s designs. Kristin took to Instagram on January 14 to share a video of Lautner wearing a blue and black jacket she designed for him. It bore Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson’s name, as well as the number 97, which the athlete wears on his jersey.

She captioned the post: “TEAM JACOB FOR LIFE!!!! @fedex hand delivering this to him on the field after it got delayed from weather!!!! I’m forever in debt to FedEx!!!!!”

Lautner thanked Kristin in the comments section at the time, writing, “You are an actual mastermind and I am so here for it.”