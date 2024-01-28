Taylor Swift is bundled up in style — and it’s giving Reputation.

Swift, 34, stunned in a sleek black peacoat with gold buttons as she watched boyfriend Travis Kelce’s team, the Kansas City Chiefs, play against the Baltimore Ravens at their M&T Bank Stadium in Maryland. Underneath the coat, she sported a red sweater with a black miniskirt and accessorized with a gold necklace and patterned tights.

Swift’s natural curls took the spotlight. Her loose locks and sleek bangs were paired with a dark red lip and her signature eyeliner. It very much reminded fans of her Reputation era amid rumors that the album will be her next re-record.

One fan commented via X, “you could tell me this photo was from the reputation era and id believe you,” while another said, “she said reputation taylor’s version hair will be served.”

A third commenter speculated that this could be a clue that Reputation (Taylor’s Version) will be announced soon.

“Taylor Swift’s curly hair and black coat at the Chiefs vs Ravens game today … is giving reputation Taylor’s Version announcement coming soon … and her last appearance just before the GRAMMYs 🤔,” the fan wrote.

Meanwhile, Kelce also seemed to embrace Swift’s darkest era yet, arriving in all black, wearing a sleek suit with a beanie before Sunday’s AFC Championship. Even the official Chiefs X account made a Reputation reference alongside Kelce’s arrival video: “Knew he was a Killa first time that we saw him.”

The pop star never fails to show off her personal style while attending Chiefs games. At the team’s game against the Miami Dolphins game earlier this month, she and Brittany Mahomes twinned in custom puffer jackets designed by fellow NFL WAG Kristin Juszczyk. Swift’s jacket featured Kelce’s football number, 87, and team colors red, gold and white. She paired the layer with a fuzzy knit hat, leather pants, red gloves and Christian Louboutin boots.

Brittany, 28, for her part, rocked husband Patrick Mahomes’ number with a fuzzy bucket hat.

Besides designer threads, Swift has also slayed in official Chiefs gear. In October 2023, she wore a bright red crewneck featuring the team’s name and logo. She paired the garment with a black pleated miniskirt, a bracelet featuring Kelce’s number and heart-shaped beads and her signature red lips.

After the game ended, Swift took off her sweatshirt at an afterparty and revealed a short sleeved Chiefs T-shirt. She adorably gave Kelce a kiss on the cheek while he wrapped his arm around her and donned a red and ivory flannel.

Swift and Kelce started dating in 2023. In her TIME Person of the Year profile, she shared that by the time she attended his first game in September 2023, the duo were already “a couple.”

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she said, gushing that they’re “proud of each other.”

Prior to Sunday’s game, Kelce was asked if he and Swift discussed how to handle the extra attention. “The only thing we’ve talked about is as long as we’re happy, we can’t listen to anything that’s outside noise,” he said during a Friday, January 26, press conference. “That’s all that matters.”