Taylor Swift traveled to Maryland to watch Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs face off against the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday, January 28.

The pop star, 34, was in attendance at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for the playoff game, which will determine which team advances to the Super Bowl on February 11.

Swift was spotted in a suite alongside pal Keleigh Teller and Brittany Mahomes (wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes) about an hour before kickoff. She wore a black outfit and left her hair in natural curls, giving fans Reputation era flashbacks.

Taylor Swift and Keleigh Teller have arrived at the Chiefs vs Ravens game today! Her hair is reputation era curly 👀🤯 pic.twitter.com/U6w6ZwQJLY — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 28, 2024

Taylor arriving to the Chiefs vs Ravens game dressed in black and curly reputation hair 🤯 WHAT IS GOING ON! #ChiefsKingdom pic.twitter.com/5dw0IxVgNt — Taylor Swift Updates (@SwiftNYC) January 28, 2024

Swift has been in the crowd supporting Kelce, 34, throughout the postseason as the Chiefs defeated the Miami Dolphins on January 13 and the Buffalo Bills on January 21. During the Bills game in Orchard Park, New York, Swift was spotted hanging out with Travis’ older brother, Jason Kelce, and Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, for the first time. Swift and Jason, 36, high-fived and hugged during key moments that led the Chiefs to victory, and he even jumped down into the stands from their private suite to show her a young fan’s sign at one point.

After Jason made headlines for taking off his shirt, Travis revealed Swift’s reaction to Jason’s antics. “Tay said she absolutely loved you,” he shared during the Wednesday, January 24, episode of the siblings’ “New Heights” podcast.

While Swift did not mind, Kylie, 31, was less than thrilled with Jason’s enthusiastic display. “I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason said, noting that he gave her “a heads-up” about his plans to enjoy the game to the fullest. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Jason noted that Kylie had urged him to be on his “best behavior” around Swift. “I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar,’” he quipped. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

Travis, for his part, was on cloud nine about Swift forging a bond with his family. “Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after the game. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them. … His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time. It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”

Aside from Swift’s interactions with Travis’ loved ones, fans rejoiced when he held up her signature heart-hands symbol after scoring a touchdown during the Chiefs vs. Bills game. Travis explained on the podcast that the gesture was directed at Bills fans who acted “a little disrespectful” toward the Chiefs and Swift.

“I’m not going to relay it, but some things were said about the family. Some pretty inappropriate things were said about [quarterback Patrick] Mahomes,” he noted. “It was pretty wack.”

Travis said that he “wanted to make sure [they] knew it wasn’t mutual,” adding, “I don’t hate you guys like you hate us. It’s all love, baby.”