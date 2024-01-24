Jason Kelce‘s signature “charm” worked its magic on Taylor Swift — but his wife, Kylie Kelce, was hoping he’d make a better first impression.

During the Wednesday, January 24, episode of “New Heights,” Jason, 36, recapped what went down in the family’s suite — and shed light on his shirtless touchdown celebration — at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Buffalo Bills game. Jason, Kylie, 31, and more joined Swift, 34, in cheering for Travis Kelce‘s team on Sunday, January 21, as they defeated the Bills 27-24 and got one step closer to Super Bowl LVIII.

“Tay said she absolutely loved you,” Travis, 34, told his older brother, using his sweet nickname for the pop star.

Since the couple began dating last summer, Swift has been spotted supporting Travis at multiple Chiefs games throughout the NFL season. She’s bonded with his parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and other close friends in various VIP suites, but Sunday marked the first time Jason and Kylie were able to connect with Swift in person — and the Philadelphia Eagles center made it memorable.

While celebrating Travis’ first touchdown of the game, Jason hopped out of the suite and chugged a beer with fans in the stands. He had taken his shirt off, wearing nothing but a Chiefs beanie and sweatpants.

“I don’t think [Kylie] was happy about it, to be honest with you,” Jason teased on Wednesday, confessing that he gave his wife “a heads-up” about his plans. “The moment we got into the suite, I said, ‘I’m taking my shirt off and I’m jumping out of the suite.’ And she said, ‘Jason, don’t you dare.’ I’m not asking for permission, I’m doing this.”

Jason revealed that Kylie, whom he wed in 2018, was “already” encouraging him to be on his “best behavior” around Swift. “I was like, ‘Kylie, the first day I met you I was blacked out drunk and fell asleep at a bar,'” he joked. “This is part of the Jason Kelce charm. I want to make my best first impression, this is my best chance. Set that bar nice and low.”

Travis laughed at his brother’s explanation, adding, “[Your] best first impression is the worst impression ever.”

Jason’s shirt remained off for the majority of the game, and he was spotted taking photos with fans outside of the suite throughout the night. At one point, he lifted up a young girl who had made a sign for Swift.

“We’re gonna show this to Taylor,” he said in footage shared via social media, bringing the fan over to the suite window to wave to Swift, who was seen returning the gesture.

In another clip, Jason and Swift shared a high-five. Travis wasn’t informed of his brother’s behavior until after the game, but he wasn’t exactly surprised by what he heard.

“I had no idea this was going on, dude. … It was pure pandemonium,” Travis said on the podcast, teasing that he wanted to get a painting of the now-viral photo of shirtless Jason shouting with a beer in his hand.

Seeing his girlfriend connect with his loved ones has been meaningful for the Chiefs tight end. “Everybody knows how close Travis is with his family,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly after Sunday’s game. “So it really means everything to him how seamlessly Taylor blends in with all of them. … His family is all about just hanging out, joking, and having a great time. It’s almost like she’s known his family forever, and he loves that about her.”