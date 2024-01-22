The Kansas City Chiefs had an epic cheering squad as they battled the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium on Sunday, January 21, and Us Weekly is rounding up the best moments from the Kelce suite in case you missed it.

Taylor Swift joined Travis Kelce‘s immediate family, including brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce, in the suite at the playoff game, marking the first time the “Hits Different” singer, 34, was spotted with Jason, 36, and Kylie, 31, since Swift and Travis, 34, started dating during summer 2023. Jason and Travis’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce, who Swift has spent time with at previous games, were also in the suite.

While there’s been conflicting opinions on how often the NFL showcases Swift in the stands at Travis’ games, there was no shortage of sweet moments captured on Sunday. It was Jason, however, who made the most waves when he took his shirt off (according to reports, it felt like 13 degrees in Buffalo) and climbed into the stands after Travis scored a touchdown in the second quarter.

Jason showed his support for Swift by “liking” a post on X that pointed out that it’s a double standard if fans like his actions but get annoyed at the league cutting to Swift during the broadcast. “Wondering if a cutaway of a shirtless @JasonKelce screaming and holding a beer to celebrate his brother’s touchdown is ruining anyone’s entertainment value of this game out there,” the post reads.

The Chiefs ultimately won 27-24 and are set to play the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, January 28. Until then, scroll through to relive the best moments from the Chiefs vs. Bills game:

Taylor Meets Kylie

Before kickoff, Swift chatted with Kylie, with fans quick to celebrate their first public sighting.

📷| Taylor and Kylie Kelce talking at the gamepic.twitter.com/05rWeituAQ — The Swift Society (@TheSwiftSociety) January 21, 2024

Travis’ 1st Touchdown

The tight end appeared to take cue from Swift’s Fearless days when he made a hand heart in the end zone after he scored in the second quarter.

TRAVIS KELCE TOUCHDOWN! Taylor celebrating! The heart hands 🫶🏽😭 pic.twitter.com/B7rJHF9GsQ — ✩ CEL ✩ (@moonlithoax) January 22, 2024

Jason Goes Shirtless

The Philadelphia Eagles center, meanwhile, celebrated Travis’ TD by taking off his shirt and letting out a big scream before heading into the stands to cheer and pose with fans.

Taylor’s Reaction to Shirtless Jason

Swift was seemingly shook by her boyfriend’s brother’s actions, covering her mouth with her hands as he climbed back into the suite through the window.

I’m crying at Taylor’s reaction to Jason jumping out 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5EFfaCEKXl — Belixa🌸 (@belixa13) January 22, 2024

Travis’ 2nd Touchdown

Swift and Brittany Mahomes (wife of Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes) embraced when Travis scored during the third quarter.

🏈| Touchdown number two for Travis!🥰 pic.twitter.com/uH7zlmhW2w — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 22, 2024

Taylor and Jason’s High-Five

Jason, who remained shirtless, and smiled when Swift turned around to give him a high-five.

🎥| Taylor and Jason Kelce 😄🙌🏼 https://t.co/QvtoTgbB2A — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 22, 2024

10s for Pacheco

Swift flashed running back Isiah Pacheco‘s number with her hands when he scored in the fourth quarter.

🏈| Flashing 10s for Pacheco as he’s in for a touchdown! pic.twitter.com/llqluKXZmB — Taylor Swift Updates 🩵 (@swifferupdates) January 22, 2024

I Heart T. Swift Sign

During one of Jason’s trips into the stands, he picked up a little girl who had a message for Swift. “We’re gonna show this to Taylor,” he said before making sure the singer could see the “I [Heart] T. Swift” sign.

Group Shots

Travis’ BFF shared snaps from the suite, including a photo with Swift (sticking out her tongue and holding up her drink) and Kylie (rocking “New Heights” podcast merch). The carousel ended with a post-game group shot with Travis celebrating front and center and Swift laughing in the background.

Girls’ Pic

Brittany shared two group photos of the girls in the suite, including Swift’s friends Cara Delevingne and Ashley Avignone.