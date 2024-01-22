The internet relished in Jason Kelce’s shirtless moment at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. the Buffalo Bills game, but Travis Kelce didn’t learn of the antics until after the Chiefs’ victory.

“My brother was shirtless? No, that doesn’t surprise me one bit,” Travis, 34, told Westwood One Sports after the Sunday, January 21, NFL playoff game. “I love that guy. And every time we’re not on the field together, we’re always rooting for each other.”

Jason, 36, took off his shirt and jumped out of a suite window and into the stands to celebrate with fans after Travis scored his first touchdown of the game. The Chiefs ultimately won against the Bills with a score of 27-24 (and Travis scored again in the third quarter), moving them on to the AFC Championship Game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Sports radio host Josh Klinger tweeted on Sunday that although Travis “declined talking” to the media after the game, he managed to ask the athlete “if he’d believe his brother shirtless jumped out of the suite and hammered a beer and then jumped back in the suite?”

According to Klinger, Travis “laughed and shook his head” before saying, “‘We’re athletic man.’”

Jason’s attendance at the game came one week after his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, ended their season with a loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. After the game, the center reportedly told his teammates that he’s retiring after 13 years in the NFL, though Jason has not publicly confirmed the retirement rumors.

“I don’t know what next year is gonna look like with the team, coaches, players,” Jason said on the Wednesday, January 17, episode of his and Travis’ “New Heights” podcast. “Obviously, like [Eagles offensive tackle] Lane [Johnson] said, there’s gonna be some changes, for sure. But I just want to make sure everybody knows how much I love and respect and appreciate the effort and energy they put into the year. I know the outcome, Philadelphia, was not acceptable. But I love each and every person in that room and I’ll always believe in them. I’ll always go to battle with each and every one of them.”

Travis, for his part, doesn’t think his brother’s time in the NFL has come to an end. “I think the big guy’s still got some football left if he wants it,” he said during a Chiefs press conference on Friday, January 19.

On Sunday, Jason was joined by his wife, Kylie Kelce, in a suite at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York. The couple were also spotted hanging out with Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, who has attended several of his games since September 2023.

It was after Travis’ first touchdown that he made Swift’s iconic hand heart symbol, seemingly giving the Grammy winner a shout-out. Swift, 34, was also named the game’s MVP, a.k.a. “most valuable princess,” by CBS Sports. “There’s always a little luck involved in football,” a commentator noted on Sunday. “Hopefully, she’s a good luck charm for [Travis] Kelce and the crew.”