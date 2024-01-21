Taylor Swift has been winning over Travis Kelce’s family ever since the couple were first linked. Now, she is finally spending time with his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce, whom fans have been dying for her to meet.

Swift, 34, was spotted in a suite at Highmark Stadium with Kylie, 31, to cheer on the Kansas City Chiefs as they took on the Buffalo Bills during the Sunday, January 21, game at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

While Kylie usually prefers to sit in the stands, she likely opted for the private suite due to the weather. It was a brisk 26 degrees in Buffalo on Sunday afternoon, and fans helped shovel snow out of the stadium before the game.

“I will be in the stands tomorrow. I’m a stands girl,” she explained to Kansas City’s local Spectrum News station ahead of the November 2023 Chiefs vs. Eagles game. “I love sitting in the stands, cheering with the fans even if it’s in an opposing team’s stadium.”

The singer couldn’t meet up with Kylie at the fall game due to a rescheduled concert in South America. Sunday’s Chiefs game — which will determine which team will advance to the AFC Championship Game — marks the first time Swift and Kylie have been seen together.

Swift previously bonded with Travis’ parents, Donna and Ed Kelce, while attending the 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end’s NFL games after they started dating over the summer. She was spotted chatting with Donna the first time she watched from Travis’ private suite at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, and she had a similarly warm interaction with Ed as they cheered on Travis at his October 12, 2023, game against the Denver Broncos.

Meanwhile, Swifties have been eager for the singer to hang out with Kylie and her husband, Jason Kelce. Though fans hoped the trio would connect when Jason’s team, the Philadelphia Eagles, played the New York Jets in East Rutherford, New Jersey — near Swift’s New York City home — on October 15, 2023, Travis attended his brother’s game solo. Ed confirmed later that month that Swift had yet to meet Kylie, Jason, 35, and their three daughters, Wyatt, Elliotte and Bennett.

“They’ll flip [over meeting her],” Ed told Entertainment Tonight of his granddaughters. “No doubt.”

When asked whether Jason and Kylie’s kids had seen Swift’s Eras Tour concert film, Ed noted that football kept the entire family’s schedules packed. “During the middle of a NFL season? It’s tough to get time to do it,” he explained. “I mean, it all kind of revolves around the games and the boys.”

The family was able to unite to support Travis after Jason’s season with the Eagles came to a close last week.

While Travis’ parents have been supportive of his relationship with Swift, Jason — who tied the knot with Kylie in April 2018 — previously expressed concerns for his brother’s safety amid the whirlwind romance.

“It’s certainly been weird, the level that it is now,” Jason told NBC Sports in October 2023. “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.’”

Jason insisted that he was “really, really happy” for Travis, but he couldn’t help but feel protective. “There’s some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be,” he added. “Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”