Travis Kelce celebrated the first Kansas City Chiefs touchdown with Taylor Swift’s iconic hand heart on Sunday, January 21.

The tight end, 34, was seen blowing kisses and making a heart with his hands while girlfriend Taylor Swift looked on from his family suite at Highmark Stadium. Swift, 34, watched the Chiefs take on the Buffalo Bills alongside Travis’ family members: mom Donna Kelce, dad Ed Kelce, brother Jason Kelce and sister-in-law Kylie Kelce.

While Swift didn’t invent the loving gesture, she is known for making the symbol during her performances.

“The heart-hand symbol means something between ‘I love you’ and ‘thank you,'” Swift told The New York Times in 2011. “It’s just a sweet, simple message that you can deliver without saying a word.”

Travis’ celebration on Sunday was more subdued than that of his brother. Jason, 36, ripped off his shirt and was seen climbing in the stands following the touchdown.

The Chiefs are in a divisional playoff game against the Bills. Whichever team wins goes on to play in the AFC Championship while the losing team is done for the season.

Jason was chilling with a beer in the suite by the time Chiefs landed the next touchdown. He remained sans shirt but he did add a beanie to stay warm. Swift was seen embracing pal Brittany Mahomes after the second TD.

