Jason Kelce was overwhelmed by emotions as he watched his team, the Philadelphia Eagles, lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the final moments of the Monday, January 15, playoff game.

Kelce, who is the center for the Eagles, headed to the sidelines as the clock ticked down during the Monday Night Football program. He was spotted on the sidelines crying as he took off his helmet and the loss sank in. The Buccs beat the Eagles 32 to 9, knocking the Eagles out of the hunt for the Super Bowl next month.

“That looks like a man filled with emotion,” one of the ESPN broadcasters said as the cameras panned to Kelce, 36. “You wonder if that’s it for 36-year-old Jason Kelce.”

Related: Us Weekly’s Athletes of the Year: Jason Kelce, Ali Krieger and More In the world of sports, 2023 was the year Swifties embraced football, Kim Kardashian put athletes in Skims and Ali Krieger channeled her inner Beyoncé. While Patrick Mahomes earned the NFL MVP award, Corey Seager and the Texas Rangers won the World Series and the Denver Nuggets took home the NBA Championship trophy, Us Weekly […]

The athlete was visibly brought to tears as he talked with his offensive line coach, Jeff Stoutland, and looked up to the crowd. Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, appeared to be feeling her husband’s pain as she watched him walk up and down the field.

Kylie, 31, was spotted with her hands covering her mouth and hunched over in the stands, in a fan photo shared via X (formerly Twitter).

The couple’s melancholy reaction to the Eagles’ loss has some fans wondering if the rumors of Jason retiring are true.

Kylie revealed in 2023’s Prime Video documentary Kelce that Jason has been discussing retirement “for years,” telling the cameras, “I don’t think that people realize the beating you’re taking then impacts the way you interact with your family. … I always tell people, no matter what happens with football, how it ends, I would like him to retire when he is still able to get down on the floor and play with our kids comfortably.”

Related: Is Jason Kelce Ready to Retire From the NFL? What He's Said Jason Kelce has been a fixture of the Philadelphia Eagles offense for more than a decade, but he’s been realistic about the idea of retirement. Kelce was drafted in 2011, becoming the first rookie in Eagles history to start all 16 regular season games at center. He helped lead the Eagles to their first-ever Super […]

Kylie, who share daughters Wyatt, 4, Elliotte, 2, and Bennett, 10 months, with her husband, noted, “I always am very quick to point out they’re compensated heavily, but it’s crazy as a 35-year-old man being in, like, a world of pain.”

Meanwhile, Jason, who was drafted into the NFL in 2011 and has won one Super Bowl championship, confessed in the documentary that it’s becoming “harder and harder to play.”

Ahead of Monday’s game, Jason told NBC Sports Philly that he was focused on the now. “You know, whenever you’re older in your career, you never know when that’s going to be. … My dad’s told me this from the moment I started playing football, you step off the curb [wrong] one day and, you know, that could be the end of your career,” he explained in January. “You try and approach every game with that mindset.”

The NFL star added: “Obviously, that’s not the main thing. The main thing is, you know, going out there and battling with each of the guys in this locker room. No matter how many more years I play or any of us play, this team right now only has one [guaranteed] game left, and that’s what we’re really focused on.”

Related: Donna Kelce’s Sweetest Moments With NFL Sons Travis and Jason Kelce Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce’s No. 1 fan in the NFL is their mom, Donna Kelce, and fans love her almost as much as they love the football stars. While Jason and Travis have been in the league since 2011 and 2013, respectively, their mom popped into the spotlight in early 2023 as her boys […]

While Jason’s future with the Eagles is undecided, his brother and Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, revealed he has no plans to slow down. “I have no reason to stop playing football,” Travis, 34, told reporters on Thursday, January 11.

The Chiefs won on Saturday, January 13, against the Miami Dolphins. During the game, Travis’ girlfriend, Taylor Swift, was spotted dancing alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. Donna, 71, was then spotted at Jason’s matchup on Monday.

The Chiefs are set to face off against the Buffalo Bills in the NFL Divisional Round on Sunday, January 21, as they try to get back to the Super Bowl and defend their title.