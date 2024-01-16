Donna Kelce has touched down in Florida to support son Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Mama Kelce has arrived 🤩,” the Eagles wrote via their official TikTok page on Monday, January 15, alongside a video of Donna on the field waving to the crowd in the stands.

Donna, 71, wasn’t the only one rooting for the Eagles as they attempted to make it one step closer to the Super Bowl. Eagles superfan Rob McElhenney watched the game via his phone while attending the Emmys in Los Angeles.

“Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly,” McElhenney, 46, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of him and wife Kaitlin Olson inside the venue.

Donna arrived to watch Jason, 36, and the Eagles just like she did to watch son Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins over the weekend. After clinching their first playoff win, the Chiefs will either face the Buffalo Bills or the Pittsburgh Steelers next weekend.

Taylor Swift was also spotted at Saturday’s game next to Donna, mother to the NFL superstar brothers. Swift, who has been dating Travis, 34, since summer 2023, has remained a steadfast supporter of Travis and the team ever since she attended a Chiefs game to support Travis in September 2023.

The proud mom always shows support for both of her sons, whose teams faced off in last year’s Super Bowl. While Travis and the Chiefs secured the Super Bowl title, Jason and the Eagles got their rematch in a November 2023 game. Donna exclusively told Us Weekly about the good luck charm she wore to support her sons prior to the November game.

“[I] have two bracelets that were my stepmother’s,” Donna said, noting that the bangles have charms to denote the Chiefs and Eagles. “She really loved those bracelets and I ended up with them, and so I wear them. I’ll wear the KC bracelet when I’m at [Travis’] games and I’ll wear the Philly bracelet when I’m at [Jason’s] games.”

Donna also gushed about her sons’ mentors growing up, whom she credits with helping the NFL stars stay grounded.

“They had phenomenal coaches, fantastic teachers, great support [and] families that were around us because we traveled so much [for] baseball [and] football,” she said. “Really nice individuals that are still friends to this day for me, and I think it was a menagerie of all those individuals with all those great qualities that rubbed off on them through all those years, and I’m just very, very happy that they got those opportunities and they turned into the men that they are.”

Despite being competitors on the field, Travis and Jason are also always supportive of one another, and the brothers even host their own podcast, “New Heights,” together.