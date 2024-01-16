Your account
Entertainment

Donna Kelce Supports Son Jason Kelce, Attends Philadelphia Eagles Playoff Game in Tampa

By and
Travis Kelce Supports Brother Jason Kelce Attends Eagles Playoff Game in Tampa 682
Donna Kelce and Jason Kelce. Lisa Lake/Getty Images for Prime Video

Donna Kelce has touched down in Florida to support son Jason Kelce and the Philadelphia Eagles face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

“Mama Kelce has arrived 🤩,” the Eagles wrote via their official TikTok page on Monday, January 15, alongside a video of Donna on the field waving to the crowd in the stands.

Donna, 71, wasn’t the only one rooting for the Eagles as they attempted to make it one step closer to the Super Bowl. Eagles superfan Rob McElhenney watched the game via his phone while attending the Emmys in Los Angeles.

“Who schedules the Emmys the same night as the @eagles #gobirds #FlyEaglesFly,” McElhenney, 46, wrote via X (formerly Twitter) alongside a photo of him and wife Kaitlin Olson inside the venue.

Donna Kelce s Sweetest Moments With Sons Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce

Donna Kelce's Sweetest Moments With NFL Sons Travis and Jason Kelce

Donna arrived to watch Jason, 36, and the Eagles just like she did to watch son Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs defeat the Miami Dolphins over the weekend. After clinching their first playoff win, the Chiefs will either face the Buffalo Bills or the Pittsburgh Steelers next weekend.

Taylor Swift was also spotted at Saturday’s game next to Donna, mother to the NFL superstar brothers. Swift, who has been dating Travis, 34, since summer 2023, has remained a steadfast supporter of Travis and the team ever since she attended a Chiefs game to support Travis in September 2023.

The proud mom always shows support for both of her sons, whose teams faced off in last year’s Super Bowl. While Travis and the Chiefs secured the Super Bowl title, Jason and the Eagles got their rematch in a November 2023 game. Donna exclusively told Us Weekly about the good luck charm she wore to support her sons prior to the November game.

Donna Kelce Sweetest Grandparent Moments With Son Jason Kelce 3 Daughters

Grandma Donna Kelce's Sweetest Moments With Son Jason Kelce's 3 Kids

“[I] have two bracelets that were my stepmother’s,” Donna said, noting that the bangles have charms to denote the Chiefs and Eagles. “She really loved those bracelets and I ended up with them, and so I wear them. I’ll wear the KC bracelet when I’m at [Travis’] games and I’ll wear the Philly bracelet when I’m at [Jason’s] games.”

Donna also gushed about her sons’ mentors growing up, whom she credits with helping the NFL stars stay grounded.

Get to Know the Most Beloved NFL Moms Donna Kelce and More Parents of Football Players 070

Donna Kelce Isn't the Only NFL Mom Fans Love: A Complete Guide

“They had phenomenal coaches, fantastic teachers, great support [and] families that were around us because we traveled so much [for] baseball [and] football,” she said. “Really nice individuals that are still friends to this day for me, and I think it was a menagerie of all those individuals with all those great qualities that rubbed off on them through all those years, and I’m just very, very happy that they got those opportunities and they turned into the men that they are.”

Despite being competitors on the field, Travis and Jason are also always supportive of one another, and the brothers even host their own podcast, “New Heights,” together.

Donna Kelce
Jason Kelce Smiles Directly at Camera wearing Black T-Shirt that Reads "Football Is A Family Story." in green font

Jason Kelce

