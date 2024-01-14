Travis Kelce is celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs’ first playoff victory with girlfriend Taylor Swift by his side.

Kelce and Swift, both 34, were spotted holding hands as they left Arrowhead Stadium on Saturday, January 14. According to X (formerly Twitter) footage shared by sports reporter Todd Leabo, the couple stayed close as they walked out of the venue. They were joined by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes and his wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Kelce sported a pair of black leather pants, a coordinating checked fuzzy jacket and a pair of sunglasses. Swift also opted for an all-black ensemble but paired it with a red puffer coat. Designed by San Francisco 49ers wife Kristin Juszczyk, the custom jacket was made out of Kelce’s jerseys. His jersey number, 87, and last name were featured prominently on the back and down the sleeves. (Brittany, 28, wore a matching jacket with Patrick’s name and jersey on the back.)

Swift watched Saturday’s game — in which the Chiefs beat the Miami Dolphins 26-7 — in a private box next to Kelce’s mom, Donna, and Brittany. At one point during the game, Swift adorably clapped when Kelce caught a pass before burying her face in her gloved hands to cover up her blushing. She was later spotted “swag surfing” with Donna, 71, and Brittany to celebrate the Chiefs’ win.

Swift has been dating Kelce since summer 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell. We started hanging out right after [that],” the Grammy winner told TIME in a December 2023 cover story, referring to a July 2023 episode of Kelce’s “New Heights” podcast when he said he was “butthurt” that they didn’t get to meet when he went to her Eras Tour concert in KC earlier that month.

She added, “So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for because we got to get to know each other.”

Swift and Kelce, a tight end for the Chiefs since 2013, took their romance public in September 2023 when she attended his football game for the first time.

“I just thought it was awesome that everybody in the suite had nothing but great things to say about her. The friends and family,” Kelce gushed during a September 2023 episode of his podcast. “To see the slow motion chest bumps, to see the high fives with mom, to see how Chiefs kingdom was all excited that she was there … it was definitely a game I’ll remember, that’s for damn sure.”

As Swift and Kelce got closer, they also introduced their families and spent the 2023 winter holidays together. However, they are not rushing to walk down the aisle.

“Travis and Taylor have no plans on getting engaged this summer,” a source exclusively told Us Weekly earlier this month. “Things between them are going amazing, but they haven’t even been together for a year yet and still have so much to learn about each other.”