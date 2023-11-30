Kylie Kelce is opening up about becoming a part of husband Jason Kelce‘s famous family.

“I was on the outside at the beginning because I’m married in,” Kylie, 31, said in a Wednesday, November 29, sneak peek of an interview for ABC’s Impact x Nightline, which premieres on Thursday, November 30. “The most amazing part is that I was welcomed in with open arms.”

Kylie noted that while her husband’s family — which consists of parents Donna and Ed Kelce and brother Travis Kelce — is on the smaller side, the energy they bring is anything but tiny.

“They’re a pretty small family so it is a little bit of an adjustment but it feels so warm and inviting, like I think a big family feels, that it was sort of second nature to hop in there,” she explained. “And it is as fun as you think it is.”

In the same interview, Donna, 71, admitted she never expected to be thrust into the spotlight herself following her sons’ success on the football field. The matriarch reflected on her whirlwind of a year, from Travis and Jason famously facing off in the Super Bowl to Travis sparking a romance with global superstar Taylor Swift.

“I think it’s just one of those things in life that just somehow things happen and then exponentially they just grow,” she explained of the unexpected stardom. “This year has just been one week after another after another and it just seems like, is it ever going to stop?”

Kylie and Jason, 36, made their relationship Instagram official in November 2015 after connecting on a dating app. After three years of dating, the couple tied the knot. In November 2019, Kylie and Jason welcomed their first daughter, Wyatt. The pair expanded their family with daughters Elliotte and Bennett in March 2021 and February, respectively.

On the brothers’ “New Heights” podcast, Kylie recalled meeting the Kelce brood for the first time

in 2016 while attending the NFL Pro Bowl in Hawaii.

“We were there for Travis and it was the first time where everyone [in the family] was in the same place at the same time,” Kylie said during the September episode, noting that it was also the first time she met Travis, 34.

Travis, for his part, shared that he thought Kylie was “shy” at first but got to know her better while the group was playing a drinking game

“You were doing the exact same thing Jason was trying to do, which is never really to win the game. It’s really just to trick the f–k out of whoever you’re playing with,” the tight end joked. “And you were doing that with Jason. And I was just like, ‘Oh wow, this is a tag team that is going to threaten America right here.’”