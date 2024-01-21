The moment fans have been waiting for has finally arrived: Jason Kelce joined Taylor Swift at one of Travis Kelce‘s games.

Jason, 36, supported his younger brother and the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, January 21, as the team continued its playoff run. The Chiefs traveled to Highmark Stadium in upstate New York, facing off against the Buffalo Bills for the second time this season. (The Bills previously defeated the Chiefs 20-17 in December 2023.)

Kylie Kelce, Jason’s wife, was also in the suite, along with the brothers’ parents, Ed Kelce and Donna Kelce.

Jason, who’s played for the Philadelphia Eagles for 13 years, previously hinted that he’d be cheering for the Chiefs now that his offseason has begun. The Eagles lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9 in a wild card game earlier this month, officially knocking them out of Super Bowl contention.

“I don’t know, that’s one of the beautiful things about the offseason, it’s unscheduled,” Jason told reporters on Wednesday, January 17. “So, you know, obviously my brother’s still in the playoffs. I don’t get to watch him play very often, maybe I’ll get an opportunity to go watch one of those games this week.”

While Sunday marked Jason’s first public interaction with Swift, the pop star has bonded with Travis’ inner circle since the couple began dating last year. She’s been spotted in stadium suites with Travis and Jason’s parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, and has formed friendships with other members of Chiefs Kingdom, including quarterback Patrick Mahomes‘ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

Swift has become a fixture at Chiefs games this season, even bringing her family along for Travis’ Christmas Day game in December 2023. Earlier this month, she showed her support in a custom Chiefs puffer jacket adorned with her boyfriend’s jersey number and last name. (The look was designed by Kristin Juszczyk, whose husband, Kyle Juszczyk, plays on the San Francisco 49ers.)

Swift’s NFL presence has been a hot topic over the past few months — and Jason has done his fair share of pot-stirring when it comes to his brother’s love life. Swifties have listened closely for any reference to the pair’s romance on Travis and Jason’s podcast, “New Heights,” where Travis first revealed that he hoped to meet up with Swift when she brought her Eras Tour to Kansas City in July 2023.

From game day dates to surprise Saturday Night Live cameos and international concerts, Jason has helped Travis give fans exactly what they want to hear. Some podcast listeners even wondered whether Swift would appear on the show in December 2023 for a special holiday episode, but their theories were proven wrong. (Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, stole the show once again on the festive episode.)

As the spotlight on the Kelce family has extended outside of the NFL, Jason has been candid about wanting the best for his brother. “It’s certainly been weird, the level [of attention] that it is now,” he told NBC Sports in October 2023. “On one hand, I’m happy for my brother that he seems to be in a relationship that he’s excited about [and] that he is genuine about. But there’s another end of it where it’s like, ‘Man, this is a lot.'”

Jason acknowledged that Swift is on “another level of stardom that typically football players don’t deal with” while continuing to emphasize that he’s “really, really happy” for Travis. “There’s some alarms, sometimes, with how over-in-pursuit people can be,” he added. “Overall, he can deal with some of this. As long as it’s not becoming a threat to his safety and things like that.”