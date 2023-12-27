Travis Kelce‘s podcast is the gift that keeps on giving — and he hinted there might be one more surprise in store this holiday season.

During the Wednesday, December 27, episode of “New Heights,” the 34-year-old athlete and his brother, Jason Kelce, revealed that a few very special guests will be joining the show before the new year. “We got a guest episode coming up!” Travis said, thanking fans for “being so loyal” and showing love for the Kelce family.

Travis and Jason, 36, went on to tease the “Kelce Family Year End Holiday Spectacular” dropping on Friday, December 29, with “a revolving door of Kelce family members” getting in on the fun.

While the siblings noted that they hadn’t recorded the episode yet, they said listeners could expect to have a few big questions answered. “I got some good ones,” Travis hinted.

Jason went on to ask whether the questions were for their parents, Ed and Donna Kelce, or his wife, Kylie Kelce, but Travis played coy, leading some fans to believe that Taylor Swift might be dropping by.

“TAYLOR SWIFT ON NEW HEIGHTS FRIDAY (manifesting),” one fan tweeted on Wednesday, while another pointed out, “They didn’t name the guests on Fridays ep! Just that it’s all the family! Fingers crossed.”

A third fan joked that expecting a cameo from Swift, 34, was “possibly” clown behavior but remained optimistic. Other social media users, however, weren’t convinced. “I don’t think taylor will show up but maybe he’ll mention her since she and her family was with him during christmas,” read one tweet. (Swift, her parents and brother traveled to Kansas City to attend the Chiefs game on Christmas Day.)

Swift was first linked to Travis in September, two months after he revealed on “New Heights” that he wanted to exchange numbers with the pop star when he saw The Eras Tour in Kansas City. According to Swift, the pair “started hanging out right after” Travis “adorably” shouted her out on the podcast.

“We actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other,” she told TIME Magazine earlier this month, noting that she and Travis were already “a couple” when she was spotted at her first Chiefs game in September. “I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Throughout the NFL season, Swift has proudly cheered for her boyfriend from suites in Arrowhead Stadium and at away games, drawing more eyes to the sport than ever before. She told TIME that she doesn’t know how many times she’s shown on screen during a broadcast.

“I’m just there to support Travis,” she explained. “I have no awareness of if I’m being shown too much and pissing off a few dads, Brads and Chads.”

Travis recently sent a message to certain sports lovers who aren’t so excited about Swift’s NFL involvement after his team traveled to play the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium. “I’ll say this, they showed Taylor at the game and you don’t see an entire home team fanbase go insane for somebody wearing the opposite team’s colors,” Travis gushed on “New Heights” after the December 17 game. “Just shows you how amazing that girl is.”

He added that the crowd “went absolutely insane” when they got a glimpse of Swift in the stands. “Might have been a few Brads and Chads that were booing, but for the most part, everybody was f–king screaming at Taylor,” Travis continued. “I was trying to keep it cool, I was like, ‘Don’t show your cards.'”